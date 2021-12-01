PLATTSBURGH – Winter is the season Xoliswa Portia Allie-Turco, MS, usually travels to her native South Africa to see family.
She was planning to go after an 18-month separation, but her hopes were shut down Monday due to the U.S. travel ban for most travelers from eight southern African countries with the emergence of the omicron variant, a potentially more contagious coronavirus, identified in South Africa, according to media reports.
Allie-Turco's disappointment mirrors that of many in her homeland.
“The word on the street right now, at least in Johannesburg, is just complete feelings of disappointment in the European community, especially,” the counselor and SUNY Plattsburgh professor, said.
“It's a mixture of disappointment and pride. The scientific community in South Africa rallied and worked so hard and really was able to pinpoint and identify the variant and really be transparent.
"The word on the street is confusion and disappointment. I would even argue feeling betrayed in the sense of the world community being supportive.
“It really highlights a lot different things. One that there is a transparency to this that the South Africans are working with the world to get this under control, but you know the very real shortage of vaccines in developing countries, right?”
VACCINE INEQUITY
Around 10 percent of people in Africa have received one dose of a vaccine, compared with 64 percent in North America and 62 percent in Europe, according to a New York Times report, "South Africa, where Omicron was detected, is an outlier on the least vaccinated continent" by Declan Walsh and Lynsey Chutel.
There are 1.3 billion people in Africa, the second-largest and second-most populous continent after Asia (4.6 billion people), according to worldometer.
Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines in Capetown is trying to formulate Africa's first coronavirus vaccine by attempting to replicate Moderna's mRNA-based vaccine, according to Lesley Wroughton's Washington Post article, "Frustrated by vaccine inequity, a South African lab rushed to replicate Moderna's shot."
The biotech company doesn't have the formula, which Moderna refuses to share citing intellectual property, according to the report.
“Again, it's highlighting the disparities,” Allie-Turco said.
“Instead of showing support, this travel ban will have a very real impact on the South African economy, especially with the UK. We know that a lot of travel happens between those two countries. I'm thinking Capetown, Johannesburg.”
SA PRESIDENT CALLS FOR LIFTING BANS
In the cities, there isn't a lot of feedback of people getting ill yet.
“We haven't seen any of those major impacts from omicron, at least that's what I'm hearing,” she said.
"I know that the President (Cyril Ramaphosa) was going to give a talk last night where he is trying to outline what's going to happen next. But the initial reaction out of all this is not coming out being sick or the casualties from omicron or hospitalizations, it's just really shock how the world has responded to this.
"They just shut down and said deal with it yourself without offering any community and support with this.”
Ramaphosa called for lifting of the travel bans by the UK, EU and U.S., according to a BBC News report.
“The issue is how can we work together here to figure this out rather than closing everything up and penalizing this country that was really very upfront with the world and transparent,” Allie-Turco said.
“South African medical systems are very, very good. They are advanced. It wasn't like this was kept in secret. So the South African people that I am speaking to, at least, are disappointed. It's important to emphasize there that's no recklessness here. It's how do we work together as a world community to be able to figure this out?
“How do we lend support to nations that are behind in vaccinations? How do we ensure that people get vaccinated? How can we encourage companies to lend some of that support to develop?”
South Africans are trying to bridge the gap between vaccine and equity.
“They said help us,” she said.
“We can make it. We have the ability to replicate this.”
