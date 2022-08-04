PLATTSBURGH — Community members came together Thursday to enjoy food, drinks, live music and fun activities at the final Parks Come Alive! event of the summer.
“We do this to highlight the parks and the community,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“Gathering people at the parks together to not only build the sense of community, but to support local vendors and organizations.”
‘A WAY TO GET OUT’
The event took place at South Acres Park located at 23 Flynn Ave.
Parks Come Alive! was a new series of summer events introduced this year and hosted by the City of Plattsburgh in collaboration with Fidelis Care.
The South Acres Park event featured a live performance by Joshua West, a Plattsburgh local and drummer for Annie in the Water.
“This event feels great, especially after the pandemic,” West said.
“People really needed a way to get out.”
‘MAKE SOMEONE SINCERELY HAPPY’
Fidelis Care offered attendees a free meal card with a value of $5 while supplies last.
They could use these at The Dog Father, Mr. Ding a Ling, Tammy’s Lunch Box and Gus’s Red Hots food trucks that were at the event.
Artist Joe Ferris was offering to illustrate caricatures for children and families.
“My favorite part of doing this is probably seeing the kids’ reactions,” Ferris said.
“If I can draw something that makes someone sincerely happy for a moment, I love that.”
PARK MEMORIES
Valcour Brewing Company served cold craft beer in the beer garden, open to attendees 21 years of age and older.
Vincent Thompson, of Valcour Brewing Company, said the event hit home.
“I grew up in the neighborhood,” Thompson said.
“I have spent a lot of time at this park, I remember when it would be filled with people. Playing football games, baseball games, it was bumping. So when I heard about this event, when they called us for it, I jumped on it.”
FUTURE OF PARKS EVENTS
While the Parks Come Alive! series has officially concluded for the season, the organizers are looking to expand on it in the future.
“We’ve been thinking about hosting one more event in September,” Meghan Weeden said.
“Or possibly a fall series of parks events.”
The community response to these events have been positive, Rosenquest said, adding that officials are looking forward to watching the events evolve.
“I’m really excited to see where this event can go next year,” Rosenquest said.
“I think it’s been a really nice addition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.