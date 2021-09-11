PLATTSBURGH — Though Maureen Asher-Dorsey went to New York City close to four months after the 9/11 terror attacks, the area surrounding Ground Zero remained eerily quiet.
“It could have been the day before for all we knew,” she said.
‘LIKE A WAR ZONE’
At the time, Asher-Dorsey, a native of England who now lives in Plattsburgh, was a dance professor at St. Lawrence University. She traveled with another professor and a group of students to Ground Zero in January 2002 as part of a trip organized by the institution’s collegiate volunteer program.
They spent a week there serving food to those
working on clean-up and recovery efforts at the site where the World Trade Centers had collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Asher-Dorsey recalled feeling scared to go to New York City, feeling it would be a hostile place. She said she could not have been more wrong.
“It was like a war zone. All the places were boarded up. There were no people on the streets, everything was empty.
“There wasn’t a sound. There wasn’t a dog on the street, there wasn’t a cat in a window, there was nothing there at all for several blocks,” a measure probably done for safety, Asher-Dorsey said.
DIDN’T FEEL WORTHY
Though the surrounding streets were quiet — with nary a cross word, raised voice or car honk, Asher-Dorsey said — the Salvation Army tent where she and fellow volunteers worked each day was constantly busy.
Inside the large tent were big round tables, every single one with a basket or box in the middle filled with letters from all over the world. Asher-Dorsey wrote to the writer of one to tell her the letter had been read and thanked her for sending it.
On the first day, Asher-Dorsey spent her break talking to firemen and other search workers who came to the tent. But later in the trip, she would take her free time behind the counter.
“I didn’t really like to sit among the people. I found it too emotional and I didn’t feel worthy to be there.”
She remembered meeting a woman who would come in to work one day each week in the hopes of finding her son.
“My child wasn’t there. Nobody in my life was there, but if you were living there and looking for your child, I can’t think of anything worse to put up with, to know that your child is there somewhere but isn’t found yet. So it was quite emotional.”
TRUE HEROES
Donning a British bowler hat with a little American flag on it, Asher-Dorsey became known as “the soup lady” inside the tent during her 2 p.m. to midnight shifts.
She recalled one fireman asking if he could switch hats with her.
“I said, ‘No, I couldn’t do what you do, I’m not worthy of that.’ The firemen are true heroes, and I think the police are.
“They really are true heroes and they still are, I think, because would you want your brother, your father, your lover to run into the fire when everybody else is running out? Because that’s what they do, they run towards the danger that we never really see.”
Though English by birth, Asher-Dorsey has a great love for the United States. In the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, she ordered and installed a flag pole in her yard to display an American flag.
“Every day I go (to the flag) and I thank the veterans and people that made our life good because they were willing to put on a uniform and go to some godforsaken place and be there if we needed them. I’m really grateful for that.”
NEEDED TO BE THERE
Asher-Dorsey said she cried every day of her 2002 trip to New York City. Though it’s 20 years later, 9/11 is still a sad day for her.
“It’s like on the day my husband died — I don’t want to go anywhere or do anything, I just stay quiet. I don’t mope around, I just stay quiet, I work in the garden.
“It’s not a terribly sad day, it’s just a quiet day.”
Asher-Dorsey described her experience volunteering at Ground Zero as a cleansing one.
“We were doing something that needed to be done, that needed volunteers, that we needed to be there. It didn’t matter where we were from and what our background was, we needed to be there and we were welcomed and we did a good job, I think.”
