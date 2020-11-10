Son finds poignant letter to late father

PLATTSBURGH – A vintage photograph of Major Clyde A. Lewis Senior will blow up above the streets in Plattsburgh, City and Town, as part of the Hometown Heroes Program.
In the search for the late lawyer and World War II pilot's separation documents from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1945, his son, the Rev. Clyde A. Lewis Jr. of St. Patrick's Church came across a piece of interesting correspondence that touched his heart.
HEART-TOUCHING LETTER
“I came across this letter, which I had not seen,” Lewis Jr. said.
“It was a letter sent to him around the 10th anniversary of the closing of the base.”
The letter was postmarked August 30, 2005 and Plattsburgh Air Force Base closed in September 30, 1995.
“Somebody sent out that letter,” the priest said.
“It was like the Base was a person, and they were sending a letter to him 10 years later.
The return address was the headquarters, and of course they signed it.”
The letter's signature: Plattsburgh Air Force Base (USAF Ret.).
“I liked that,” Lewis Jr. said.
“I figured, well it might be a good idea being this far after all. I think a lot of people don't remember and a lot of new people have moved into the area.”
FATHER OF PAFB
Lewis Sr. was known as the “Father of Plattsburgh Air Force Base because he was instrumental in getting the Pentagon to build a base here in the early 1950s.
Lewis Sr. was born in Hoquiam, Washington on June 20, 1913 the son of J. D. Clyde and Loretta (Adelspurger) Lewis, according to his obituary.
At age 95, he died Wednesday, February 4, 2009 at the CVPH Medical Center.
He was a graduate of Harvard Law School, J.D Class of 1939.
During WWII, he enlisted as a Pvt. in the United State Army Air Corps and was appointed an aviation cadet.
He earned his wings and was commissioned in March 1943.
Mr. Lewis served two tours less two missions with the 401st Bombardment Group (H) 8th Air Force.
He served successively as flight commander, operations officer and B-17 squadron commander.
His rank was Major when he separated in September 1945.
He ceased flying in 1972 after having logged over 10,500 pilot hours.
His decorations include Distinguished Flying Cross with two oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with six oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Unit citation with one oak leaf cluster, Croix de Guerre (France) with palm and ETO campaign medal with six battle stars.
Clyde Lewis was a member of Lewis & Rogers P.C. and predecessor law firms since 1940.
He was admitted to practice in the State of New York in 1940 and the Supreme Court of the United States in 1959.
FAMILY MAN
He married Helen M. Judge on September 22, 1936, and she died September 7, 1985.
“I was born in 1939 in Boston,” Lewis said.
“Dad was in Harvard Law School. Six months after, they moved from Boston here to Plattsburgh and moved into my mother's house at 110 Court Street.”
His brother, John E. Lewis , was born 18 months later.
“But, she went back to Boston to have him, and then they moved back,” Lewis Jr. said.
“Dad joined Feinberg and Jerry Law Firm on Beekman Street. Ben Feinberg was the majority leader in the State Senate, and Harold Jerry was the DA for Clinton County. He joined their law firm when he came to Plattsburgh in 1939.”
