PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City property assessments jumped as much as 18% to 20% this year, which City Assessor Timothy Surpitski says, though startling to homeowners, is indicative of a fast-moving market.
“People are willing to spend their hard-earned money to buy houses in the city, which does put pressure on the prices. To me, that is much better than if every other house was for sale in the city and nobody was buying; that would be indicative of a market that people don’t want to live,” he told the Press-Republican.
“People are willing to move to the city. That’s good news.”
GRIEVANCES
Property assessment change notices are mailed annually May 1.
According to Surpitski, nearly 2,000 were issued to affected commercial and residential properties citywide this year.
Of those, about 25 grievances were filed by the fourth Tuesday in May, or Grievance Day. That is the final day property owners may file a formal complaint to seek a property assessment reduction.
Just over 10 of those were on behalf of residential properties, the city assessor said.
WHY?
Asked when city properties are assessed, Surpitski pointed to the sales market.
“In a perfect world, if I have a property assessed at $100,000 it would sell for $100,000 on the market, however, perfection is a hard thing. When the market is changing, whether that be the market going up or the market going down, and properties sell for more or less than 5% from what I have them assessed at, then we have to go out and reassess,” he said.
That’s because Clinton County has a 100% equalization rate. A term that, in New York State, refers to the ratio of the municipality’s total assessed value to the municipality’s total market value.
In this case, the municipality is Clinton County. Since the county levies taxes, if one of its towns or the city was not up to par with that rate, or within 5% in either direction, Surpitski said taxpayers there would not “pay their fair share.”
RANCH IMPACT
Plattsburgh City properties are assessed by “neighborhood,” or groupings mostly characterized by a home’s age.
Surpitski said there are 16 or so different neighborhoods in the City of Plattsburgh, including condominiums, town houses and ranches.
“Probably the largest number of houses in the city are what is known as ‘old style,’ meaning they’re houses that were built before 1950. Then we have a lot of houses that are west of campus and along Prospect (Street) and other areas that are post-WWII housing. That constitutes about 25 percent of the residential housing in Plattsburgh.”
In the past couple of years, Surpitski said the ranch market has moved rapidly, “way beyond” the aforementioned 5% buffer, making it one of the city neighborhoods to be reassessed this year, including about 440 post-WWII ranches between 900 and 1,200 square feet and located in the old west end neighborhood.
“If I had one assessed at $120,000, $140,000 was not out of the question for what it was selling for.”
AGE AND CONDITION
When assessing a property, Surpitski said age and condition are taken into consideration.
“If I go out to a brand new house, I don’t expect there to be much problems with the condition of the house,” he explained. “However, if I’m going to a house that was built 100 years ago, how the current owner of the house has kept it up is going to be a major issue if that house were to go on the market.”
Nearby “detriments” are analyzed, as well, he added.
“It might be that there is a neighbor that has not kept their house up that may be an eyesore on the street. If you had to live right next to that, that may affect the value on your house.”
It was not out of the question for such a home’s assessment to have increased more than 11% this year, with some increases reaching as high as 20%, Surpitski said.
FINAL ROLL APPROACHES
The assessor will file the final roll on July 1, containing final assessments and any of the year’s changes.
He said they will roll three years worth of sales to see what has happened during the latest three-year period.
“Three years ago was a slower market than what we’re in now. So I would imagine the overall numbers are going to jump again.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.