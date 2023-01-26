CHAMPLAIN — A snowmobile was hit by a train early Wednesday morning, but it appears that no one was on the sled at the time.
According to Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, the sled was hit on the tracks around 4 a.m. south of the Lake Shore Road grade crossing, but there was no one on it at the time. The incident was reported to Clinton County Dispatch by CP Rail, Day said.
Day said it was reported that those on the train said that they did not see anyone, and they continued on.
State Police, area fire departments and Emergency Services responded and found the sled that had been hit.
State Police were continuing their investigation.
