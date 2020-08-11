SNACKING SQUIRREL

JOEY LAFRANCA/STAFF PHOTO
A happy squirrel sits atop a tree near the Press-Republican parking lot enjoying a light snack. As the little one ate away, the furry friend seemed to enjoy watching the cars drive by on Miller Street.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 7:03 pm
94, of Plattsburgh died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Church Thursday August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Holy Name Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
67, of Manchester, N.H., and formerly, Plattsburgh, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, August 9th, with his loving family by his side. Per John's wishes, there will be no services.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.