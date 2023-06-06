Smoky skies fill the North Country

PLATTSBURGH — With wildfires raging on in Canada, smoky skies from them are polluting the North Country and putting vulnerable populations at risk.
Early Tuesday morning, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Dr. James McDonald had issued the Air Quality Health Advisory for the Adirondacks and several other areas in New York through 11:59 p.m.
In a statement Tuesday, Clinton County Health Department’s Principal Public Health Educator, Molly Flynn, acknowledged that Clinton County was under the advisory and provided recommendations for what residents can do to stay safe.
“Clinton County is under an Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke,” Flynn said.
“Any time the AQI is orange or worse, residents should adjust their plans for the day.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Plattsburgh’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the red, according to AirNow, a website that reports air quality all over the United States.
Additionally, AirNow reported that the pollutant (PM2.5) was listed at 152 in Plattsburgh, which is considered “unhealthy” at this level.
According to the DEC, PM2.5 consists of fine particle matter that often comes from “processes that involve combustion (e.g. vehicle exhaust, power plants, and fires) and from chemical reactions in the atmosphere.”
Flynn said the more vulnerable populations are at a greater risk for health problems from these pollutants.
“Children and teens, the elderly, people with breathing problems including asthma, people with cardiovascular diseases or diabetes, and adults who are active outdoors, including outdoor workers and healthy exercisers, are all at higher risk,” she said.
“Avoid prolonged vigorous activity outdoors. The health effects of pollution are worsened over extended periods of exposure, and by the deep, rapid breathing that accompanies exercise.”
For non-vulnerable populations, negative, short-term health effects can still arise, she said.
“Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these effects, you should contact your health care provider or seek treatment, especially if you are in a higher-risk group,” Flynn said.
“Don’t assume that you’re safe just because you’re healthy or don’t fall into one of the higher-risk groups. Air pollution can threaten anyone’s health. Be aware of how you feel during this period and take steps to help protect yourself.”
It’s unclear how long the pollutants will last, but as of Tuesday afternoon, AirNow predicted Plattsburgh’s AQI to drop into the yellow, moderate category today.
