Smell of death in India air, SUNY Prof reports

Relatives and volunteers in protective suits pray as they performs last rituals near the body of a person who died of COVID-19 during cremation in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)