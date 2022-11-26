PLATTSBURGH — A day after consumers dove headfirst into their holiday shopping, the nation, including the North Country, will do their best to celebrate and support their local small businesses today on Small Business Saturday.
“Small Business Saturday has really caught on with both small businesses and shoppers, and the North Country Chamber has been proud to be a lead organizer for a number of years now,” Garry Douglas, chamber president, said.
“Every added purchase made from a small business is directly supporting local families behind those businesses and helping to make sure they continue as community assets. Think of how these local enterprises add to our community identity and, in many cases, produce and offer local products and goods.”
Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and has officially been cosponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011. It has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season, the SBA says.
Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion according to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express.
Shoppers are encouraged to visit and support the nearly 32 million local small independent businesses that are participating today to celebrate all they do for their local communities.
Supervisor of the Town of Plattsburgh, where many local small businesses are located, Michael Cashman said small businesses are vital to the community.
“I strongly encourage folks to spend money by directly shopping locally,” Cashman said.
“Our region has a wide variety of goods and services. They are great all year round, but a wonderful thing to include in holiday gift giving.”
Cashman said he and his wife, Olivia, will be out and about shopping locally today.
“I look forward to bumping into lots of people during our favorite shopping day of the year. See you out there,” he said.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest of the City of Plattsburgh, also home to many small businesses including his coffee shop, Chapter One, downtown, said many small businesses over the years, have sponsored many local events.
Supporting them today and every day is a good way to pay them back and keep them viable, he said.
“It is critical to come out and support these local small businesses that employ a lot of people not just today, but every day,” Rosenquest said.
“It really is a year-round thing.”
Rosenquest said small businesses are also a critical aspect of local tourism that needs to be supported.
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said shopping locally helps the area in so many ways.
“It certainly helps with our sales tax revenue and it keeps the money locally,” Henry said.
“And anytime you have a local baseball team or Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts doing an event it is the small businesses that contribute to them and support them.”
Henry said there are also many great choices for shoppers at local businesses.
“I get it that it is easy to just click on something and buy it on line, but there are a lot of great products at great prices out there that people should get out and see.”
Antiques & Variety Mall on Route 3 in Plattsburgh was one local business hoping to attract customers on Small Business Saturday.
Owner Steve Brodi has four locations, three in downtown Plattsburgh on Margaret Street, and one at 315 Cornelia St.
Angie Burke, Vendor 520, opened her stall when the business opened last year.
“So, this is our one year anniversary,” she said.
Burke’s space is filled with antiques, collectibles, and old-new stock.
“People like new things but they don’t like to pay the full price,” she said.
“Here, we offer better prices than they can get anywhere else.”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said small businesses certainly are the backbone of the local economy.
“They routinely look to give back by supporting community causes,” he said.
“While it’s important to shop local everyday I encourage everyone to come out on small business Saturday to shop and support the many local businesses we have in all of our communities.
“There are many deals and products offered made here in the North Country, and there is no better time to do some holiday shopping then Small Business Saturday.”
