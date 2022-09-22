Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Clinton County in northern New York... North central Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont... Northwestern Orleans County in northeastern Vermont... Central Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont... Northwestern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont... Franklin County in northwestern Vermont... * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 239 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located Jericho and Beekmantown Point, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Plattsburgh, Newport City, Beekmantown, Chazy, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Franklin, Jay, Newport Town, Jay In Franklin County, Montgomery Center, Montgomery, St. Albans City, Troy, Sheldon, Enosburg, Swanton, Irasburg, Newport Center and Grand Isle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH