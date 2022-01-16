TUPPER LAKE — Community Bank N.A. returns as the title sponsor for the Empire State Winter Games, set for Feb. 3-6, 2022.
The Games celebrate their 42nd year in the Adirondack’s North Country region, where 2,000 athletes of all ages from New York State and beyond are expected to participate in more than 30 sports throughout Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths and surrounding areas.
“Community Bank is excited to continue our support of the Empire State Winter Games and even more thrilled for their return after a one-year absence,” said Community Bank N.A. CEO Mark Tryniski during an event announcing the continuing sponsorship at the Tupper Lake Civic Center, the 2022 ESWG venue for sled hockey.
LONGTIME SUPPORTER
Community Bank has been title sponsor of the ESWG since 2017, and has been a supporter since 2015. Community Bank also sponsors the ESWG Torch Relay, which begins Saturday, Jan. 29, originating in Buffalo and New York City. The Empire State Winter Games are the largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sporting event in North America.
Throughout its more than 150-year history, Community Bank has remained committed to a community-focused approach that puts its neighbors and customers first, including offering financial support to its communities through in-kind donations and volunteer service.
The bank is based in New York state but has more than 240 branches across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
KICK-OFF EVENT
“The Empire State Winter Games is an amazing event that brings together youth athletes from New York State and the surrounding area in celebration of sport,” said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, on Tuesday.
“With so many challenges this past year we are extremely excited to have the event return to its normal format and fortunate to have incredible partners like Community Bank to support the event. The ESWG kick-off press conference in Tupper Lake featuring a sled hockey exhibition was the perfect way to welcome back the event and showcase its regional and sporting diversity.”
Speakers included Village of Tupper Lake Mayor Paul Maroun, who said recent economic development locally, along with the ESWG sled-hockey tournament, has made for exciting times in the village and area.
The ESWG, which contribute to the North Country’s economy, are also “great for the young people in the community, and great for the community itself,” he said.
ADAPTIVE SPORT
Sled hockey is an adaptive sport played on sleds with two skate blades underneath. Players are seated, propelling themselves via two special hockey sticks with picks on one end. Checking is a big component while balance, arm and torso strength are key. A total of eight teams, the largest sled hockey turnout in ESWG history, are expected to compete for medals in one of several adaptive sports on the ESWG’s calendar, including skiing, bobsled, snowboarding and biathlon.
Randy Gollinger, the 2021 ESWG sled hockey player of the year, is a military veteran. A multi-sport athlete growing up in small-town West Pierpont, Gollinger lost his leg and an eye at 19 when his convoy was struck by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006. His team won silver in the 2020 ESWG, playing the final in the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” rink. “You just go out there and feel the aura. It’s a great experience.”
Rachel Grusse, 29, from Vernon, CT, plays for the Boston Ice Storm and is a member of the U.S. National Women’s Sled Hockey Development Team. She is set to play the ESWG with the Central Vermont Pioneers, who won silver in 2020.
“I loved the experience,” she said. “It was so cool to be on the 1980s rink. The whole thing was incredible.”
Grusse, 29, who grew up in Glastonbury, CT, was born without a spleen. She lost both legs at 15 months old when they were amputated below the knees due to an infection. She has played wheelchair basketball, competed in the Paralympic swim trials, competed on able-bodied soccer and swim teams in high school and has tried gymnastics and wheelchair lacrosse. Sled hockey was her favorite from the start, she said Tuesday. “To have that freedom on the ice, it was very empowering.”
Registration for the ESWG is open. You don’t have to be a resident of New York to participate in the ESWG. Visit empirestatewintergames.com.
