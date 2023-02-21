WILMINGTON — A second skier in just over a week has suffered severe injuries at Whiteface Mountain State Ski Center here.
A 31-year-old man from New Jersey lost control and skied into trees on Feb. 19 at the resort, State Police reported.
He was taken to the ski center at Whiteface at 11:35 a.m., where New York State Police, Wilmington Fire and Rescue, and Whiteface Ski Patrol converged to render aid.
Wilmington Fire and Rescue treated him there and moved him to the lower parking lot, where a medical evacuation helicopter landed and transported the skier to UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Police said he was listed in critical condition at the hospital, with traumatic injuries.
On Feb. 11, eight days prior, a North Country School of Lake Placid student skiing at Whiteface crashed into snowmaking equipment just after 2:30 p.m. and received a severe head injury.
The 14-year-old boy from New Jersey was airlifted to UVM Medical Center, then transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Pa. where he’s still in critical condition, police said.
Both incidents are under investigation by New York State Police at Wilmington and Ray Brook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.