LAKE PLACID — Share your Olympic spirit and join local Olympians for an evening of ice skating and gold medal fun.
Paul Wylie, Karen Courtland Kelly, and Patrick Kelly (and possibly Andrea Kilbourne) will be present for skating, photos, and autographs on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the James B. Sheffield Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid,
The cost will be $10 per person.
Adirondack Mac from the World University Games will be in attendance.
OLYMPIC BIOS
Paul Wylie is an American figure skater, and the 1992 Olympic silver medalist in men’s singles skating who now resides in Lake Placid.
Karen Courtland Kelly is a former American pair skater. With partner Todd Reynolds, she won the bronze medal at the United States Figure Skating Championships in 1993 and 1994, and finished 14th at the 1994 Olympic Winter Games.
Patrick Kelly is a former ice speed skater from Canada, who represented his native country in two consecutive Olympic Winter Games, starting in 1992 in Albertville, France. He now lives and skates part-time in Lake Placid.
Following the skate in Lake Placid, the Men’s Free Skate at the Beijing Olympic Games will air at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.
