LAKE PLACID — Six candidates including one incumbent are seeking three open seats on the State Supreme Court of the 4th Judicial District.
Robert Muller of Queensbury is the only incumbent of the six, running for a second term.
The only North Country candidate is Allison McGahay of Lake Placid.
Judicial candidates are barred from making statements that might indicate bias, so the Press-Republican is running bio boxes and photos only.
The post is a 14-year term.
TENEKA FROST
Age: 46.
Party: Democrat.
Occupation: Schenectady City Court judge.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and African American Studies, 1998, Syracuse University; dual degree program at Albany Law School and SUNY-Albany’s Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, received Juris Doctor and Master of Public Administration in 2002.
Civic organizations: YMCA Northeastern New York Board of Directors; past president, Capital District Black and Hispanic Bar Association.
RICHARD KUPFERMAN
Age: 60.
Party: Republican.
Occupation: Saratoga County Surrogate’s Court judge, 2012-present; State Supreme Court acting justice, 2014-present.
Education: State University at Albany; J.D., Albany Law School.
Civic organizations: New York State Bar Association; New York State Surrogate’s Court Association; Saratoga County Bar Association.
Family: Wife, JoAnn; three grown children.
ALLISON MARGARET McGAHAY
Age: 50.
Party: Republican, Conservative.
Occupation: Attorney in private practice, Law Office of Allison McGahay, PLLC.
Education: J.D., Albany Law School of Union University; B.A, Public Justice, State University of New York-Oswego
Civic organizations: Member, Board of Trustees, Northwood School, Lake Placid; member, Board of Directors, NYS Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; member, Essex County Bar Association.
Family: Lives in Lake Placid,; husband, Bill McGahay; son, Liam, 12, daughter, Grace, 10.
ROBERT J. MULLER
Age: 67.
Party: Conservative, Democrat.
Occupation: Supreme Court Justice, New York State 4th Judicial District.
Education: Juris Doctorate, Ohio Northern University, 1978.
Civic organizations: American Legion Post 374, Lake George; BPOE Lodge 2466, Clifton Park.
Family: Wife, Joanne; four adult sons.
CHRIS OBSTARCZYK
Age: 47.
Party: Republican.
Occupation: Attorney in private practice.
Education: Albany Law School, SUNY-Geneseo.
Civic organizations: Hockey coach for Saratoga Youth Hockey; Saratoga Springs Lions.
Family: Wife, Ela; three daughters, Ursula, 13, Agatha, 10, Iris, 8.
VINCENT W. VERSACI
Age: 51.
Party: Democratic, Conservative.
Occupation: Schenectady County Surrogate’s Court Judge; Supreme Court acting justice for Saratoga and Schenectady counties.
Education: Linton High School, 1989; University of Rochester (B.A., 1993); Albany Law School (J.D., 1996).
Civic Organizations: Schenectady Bridge Center; the Vito Masi Center for Non-Violence; the Brown School in Schenectady. Volunteered his time as Little League coach and soccer coach and on his daughters’ swim teams. On the board of the Schenectady County Bar Association and the Capital Region Aquatic Center.
Family: Wife, Tina. Three children, Caroline, 21, senior at Colgate University; Rosemarie, 18, sophomore at Cornell; Michael, 15, sophomore at Christian Brothers Academy.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and early voting beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.
