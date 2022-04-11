PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Residency introduced the Family Medicine Residency Class of 2025 on Match Day, March 18.
The six new members of the Residency will begin their training here in July.
Members of the CVPH Family Medicine Residency Class of 2025 are:
• Jaspreet Bhogal, DO of Toronto, Ontario is a graduate of Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University.
• Mark Jens, DO of Groton, CT, is a graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.
• Jeffrey Klotz, MD, of Ontario, Canada, is a graduate of St. George’s University School of Medicine.
• Jared McDonald, MD of Cornwall, Ontario is a graduate of St. George’s University School of Medicine.
• Aaron Rode, MD of Lasalle, Ontario, is a graduate of St. George’s University School of Medicine.
• Benjamin Young, DO of Gloversville, NY is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Match Day is a nationwide event in which residency programs and residents with medical degrees are matched after a lengthy application and interview process.
Again this year, CVPH’s Match Day was conducted virtually and posted live on Facebook to promote social distancing during the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Calling the six new Residents welcome additions to the CVPH program Residency Program Director Marianna Worczak, MD said:
“Match day is always an exciting day for our program and our community. Our program’s goal is to recruit and train well rounded physicians capable of working in rural areas like the North Country. This was our seventh match and yet again we are welcoming a class who fits this goal. We are excited to welcome this class in July and hope to entice some members to stay and work in the North Country upon graduation.”
This year the CVPH Family Residency received more than 1,500 applications for the six spots in the Class of 2025 and conducted 118 Zoom interviews after reviewing each application.
Both the residents and the program’s team rank their preferences and a national data base creates the “match.”
Residency is a stage of medical training in which residents with medical degrees practice medicine under the supervision of an attending physician. Successful completion of a residency program is a requirement of obtaining a medical license and board certification.
The CVPH Family Medicine Residency was created in 2014 to improve access to primary care in the Champlain Valley. Partnering with the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont Medical School and what was then Fletcher Allen Health Care (now the University of Vermont Medical Center), the Residency offers a three year program that includes rotations in emergency medicine, OB/GYN, pediatrics, cardiology, surgery, orthopedics, geriatrics and community medicine.
Family Medicine Residents see their own patients in the CVPH Family Medicine Center at 159 Margaret Street and at the Hudson Headwaters Champlain Family Medicine Center.
