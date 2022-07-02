In 1998, The North Country Mission of Hope was co-founded by Sr. Debbie Blow, OP, Yamilette Flores and Eve McGill in response to Hurricane Mitch.

To learn more about the North Country Mission of Hope, visit ncmissionofhope.org, call (518) 643-5572 or email info@ncmissionofhope.org.

North Country Mission of Hope is also online on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.