PLATTSBURGH — “I’m sure Plattsburgh has changed a lot, everything except the Monopole.”
That was Monopole owner Corey Rosoff’s recollection of a quote from actor David Annable, of “Brothers and Sisters” fame, during a 2009 SUNY Plattsburgh commencement speech after Annable returned to complete a degree he had put on hold for Hollywood.
The quote encapsulates one of the biggest focuses the bar will continue to have following its 125th anniversary of operation on Nov. 25, 2022: History.
And walking through the bar on an empty midweek morning before opening with Rosoff, 61, who’s been working at the bar in some capacity since just before the 1980 Winter Olympic games, it’s easy to see why.
From pointing out the call buttons in the top floor pool room of the bar that used to bring waiters to what was once an elegant dining room, to talking about the new front door that he recently had made to replicate the old one, to walking you through the decades illustrated by the black-and-white photos on the walls, Rosoff’s passion for the building’s past is ever-present.
“The prior owner let me see how important it was,” Rosoff said. “We maintain the history, we’re proud of the history. I make sure everyone who is employed here knows the history.”
COREY’S CHAPTER
Aside from maintaining things like the original front bar on the first floor, and keeping the original stained glass in colorful shape, Rosoff has himself been around for a good chunk of the bar’s history in its most recent iteration.
The building’s earlier days featured times of a swanky eatery that served everyone from famous heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey to even President Theodore Roosevelt, who is alleged to have dined there during his Presidential Campaign of 1904.
But, by the time Rosoff came on board in 1980, the Monopole had become closer to the music-loving, pizza-and-wing-slinging tavern it’s now known as.
And, by his telling of it, Rosoff had no intention at the time of helping write so much of the bar’s next chapter.
“Had a friend who worked here, and through them ended up starting here as a pizza cook,” Rosoff said. “I never thought I’d stay, I came up here and said, ‘Why am I in Plattsburgh?’ but I worked through everything.”
It was then-manager Hal Stanton who gave him the first gig.
“I don’t remember that really, but that’s what he tells me,” Stanton said with a chuckle.
Stanton managed the place from about 1976 to 1983, he said, and, even then, the tunes were often what brought in the crowds.
“This was always the cool bar,” Stanton said. “Music was a big part of what we used as an attraction.”
He even recalled buying the speakers still hanging on the walls of the bottom floor for $500 at the time, with them still being used today.
But the stage off of the second-floor “P.B. Finnan’s” bar, now regularly used for bands of any and every genre, was not yet the hotspot it is now.
“When I was here, the upstairs used to be nothing but storage,” Stanton said.
That changed as the years went on, and as Rosoff became manager at the end of 1984 and bought the place in 1990.
“It’s like one genre after another,” Rosoff said. “We do everything from jazz, to alternative, to folk, to metal, you name it. People just enjoy the scene.”
Not that long ago, local band Lucid got its start at the Monopole, Rosoff said, but the decades have seen countless other old favorites grace the stage, including the Ominous Seapods and, taking over the top floor for a week of jamming before going on to Burlington to perform, the Talking Heads.
“We were invited to see them play in Burlington and they were wearing Monopole shirts,” Rosoff said. “That was pretty cool.”
The stage now sees a steady rotation of Open Mic Nights on Wednesdays, and a revolving door of local acts playing on Friday and Saturday nights.
The full slate of upcoming music can be found on the bar’s website at monopolebar.com/events.
DIFFERENT PERSONALITIES
While the top bar has become known for its live music, one side of the first floor is still the same bar it’s been more or less since its inception, while the other offers bar games and NFL viewings on the weekends, just in front of the service window where you can order the establishment’s well-known wings and Sicilian-style pizzas.
It’s the building’s varying personalities all wrapped up into one, with the same underlying charm connecting them all, that Rosoff credits with helping the Monopole bring in anybody and everybody.
“We’ve always had the diverse clientele, where each bar has its own sort of atmosphere, and with the time of day that changes all the time,” Rosoff said. “You could have lawyers, contractors, retirees, a little bit of everything at the same time.”
And that familiarity amid the fun chaos is what has kept local regulars like Cindy Trudo coming back through the decades.
“It’s like ‘Cheers’, it’s the same old place,” Trudo said. “Back in the ‘70s, this was the No. 1 place to celebrate St Patrick’s. Green beer, the alley shut off and people hanging off the fire escapes. They always took care of you here.”
More recently, Trudo and several other regulars, including Rosoff’s wife, Cazzie, have formed the “Monopole Sisterhood,” with the group taking up the long table near the pizza window every Friday.
“It’s been going on for at least the last 10 years,” Trudo said. “We’ve been through life together, we celebrate together, we grieve together, and we just hang out.”
Former bartender Don Thompson, now of Rochester, worked at the bar from 1979 to 1982, and echoed Trudo’s fond feelings of years gone by.
“We were a family then, we’re a family now; you just kind of drop into the old spot you used to occupy (whenever you come back),” Thompson said. “It was always just a really welcoming place.”
Though he remembered the cooler location from his time a little less fondly.
“The cooler used to be in the basement, so carrying kegs up two flights of stairs to Finnans used to be a fun time,” Thompson said with a laugh.
EVERYONE HAS A STORY
One thing was for sure at the bar’s anniversary celebration: Everyone has a Monopole story.
But few captured the spirit of the college crowd’s hijinks like Stanton’s tale of an older couple standing out front one Saturday afternoon when he was still managing the bar.
“They were looking at the Monopole and were looking very perplexed, and finally they came in the building, and I asked, ‘Hey, can I help you?’ and they said all their checks were coming back canceled saying ‘Monopole,’ and their son had told them, ‘Oh, that’s the college bookstore,’” Stanton chuckled. “I’m sure that checking account started being monitored a bit more closely.”
For a bar that’s made it through two pandemics (the Spanish Flu of the early 1900s and now COVID-19), a prohibition, an air base closure, and much more, the opportunity to make memories and relationships is what keeps people coming back, and is an opportunity that Rosoff greatly appreciates being able to provide.
“When I’m hiring people whose parents and parents’ parents have worked here or had a connection, or people coming up to me saying things like, ‘I met my wife here,’ that’s what’s special.”
