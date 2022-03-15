ELIZABETHTTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary announces the annual Doc Lopez Run for Health scheduled for Sunday, May 1.
The event, which will be held in person for the first time in two years, features a half marathon and 5K.
REGISTRATION OPEN
Registration for the Doc Lopez Run for Health is open and race organizers expect a good turnout.
Sue Allott, race director and daughter of Doc Lopez for whom the race is named, says she expects the new race date to be a draw for those preparing for late-spring marathons.
“The Doc Lopez race has always been for the hardy, especially in years past when the event was held in March and temperatures could be at or below freezing.
The half marathon course will still be a challenge for runners, with the two-mile climb up Spruce Hill, and the timing will make it ideal for anyone training for a late-May or June marathon.
Race organizers are excited to welcome participants back to this beloved local event after hosting the race virtually for two years, a news release said.
Dynamic bib assignment, disbursed packet pickup, and “goodies to go” will limit crowds at the outdoor event, and masks will be required indoors and on shuttles to protect participants.
“Now that there is a better understanding of the virus and the precautions necessary to host a COVID-safe event, we are thrilled to be able to invite athletes to come together to get moving outdoors for a good cause,” Allott said.
PROCEEDS FOR FARM SHARES
Proceeds from the 2022 Doc Lopez Run for Health will go toward farm shares for people in need.
“We want to strengthen the connection between our neighbors in need and the fresh, nutritious foods grown right here in the Champlain Valley,” ECH Auxiliary President Laura Sells-Doyle said.
“The money we raise through the Doc Lopez race will go to making organic produce from farms in the region available to people who can’t afford to buy it. So, while they are doing something healthy for themselves, runners will also be helping to provide healthy food for families and supporting a healthy local economy.”
For more than two decades, the Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary has raised funds that support patient care, both inside and beyond the walls of the hospital.
The volunteer group has purchased thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and patient care items and has supported population health initiatives like the hospital’s food pantry in Crown Point.
“With the generous support of local businesses and individuals, we can keep event costs to a minimum and allow for more of the funds raised to go directly to farm shares for folks in need,” Sells-Doyle said.
“We are grateful to our committed sponsors for their support of this event and welcome contributions from businesses and individuals.”
FORTY YEARS PLUS
The Doc Lopez Run for Health half marathon is an exciting race on a gorgeous stretch of mountain roads between the communities of Keene Valley and Elizabethtown. Athletes of all levels will enjoy the 5K run/walk on a fairly flat out and back course in Elizabethtown.
The community support, aid stations, and complementary chili have long been runner favorites. The event attracts well over 150 runners from as far away Western New York, Albany, Vermont, and Canada.
Dr. Robert “Doc” Lopez was a veterinarian and accomplished runner from Westport. Doc started a special tradition when he carried the torch for the 1980 Winter Olympics through Westport and Elizabethtown.
Running up and over Adirondack “hills” became the foundation for the running event, which has changed routes and expanded over the years. The race has been held since 1980 to benefit the health of the local community.
To register for the 2022 Doc Lopez Run for Health, visit RunSignUp.com.
To support the event as a volunteer or sponsor, please email Elizabeth Rogers at erogers@ech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.