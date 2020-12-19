James Gebo Jr.,of Bouck St., Dannemora, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at UVM, Burlington, Vt. He was born in Tupper Lake on Sept. 26, 1954, the son of James and Margaret (Gaff) Gebo Sr. Due to Covid-19 services will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence with the fam…