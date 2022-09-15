Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Music
Celebrating Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom discussion with Peter Laki, Ph.D. “From the Wellspring to the Ocean — Bartók’s Life Journey.” To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash. 7:30 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. 518-563-1604. www.strandcenter.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Music
TPR. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Festival
44th Annual St. Augustine’s Applefest. Craft fair at 10 a.m., food, games, raffles, community parade at 11 a.m., Chicken BBQ at 1:30 p.m. Peru.
Music
Plattsburgh Metal Show. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Gallery
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years. Marth Jackson Fashion Show. 1 p.m. Suggested Donation. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Music
Open Mic. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Music
Atom Ghost. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
Town of Schuyler Falls — Music in the Park: The Bootleg Band. 6 p.m. This concert sponsored by NYSCOPBA. River Street Park, off Mason off Route 22B in Morrisonville. Bring chairs or blankets. Food/drinks available for purchase. Free.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
Miscellaneous
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. Noon-5 p.m. Essex County Fairground, Westport.
Global Festival 2022. 2-6 p.m. Elizabethtown Social Center — Route 9, Elizabethtown.
Xperience for All Day. 10 .am.-5 p.m. Admission and event are free. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
Music
Dos En Uno. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years: Beat Authority Dance Party. 7 p.m. Suggested Donation. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Miscellaneous
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years: Closing Celebration. 6 p.m. Suggested Donation. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
Music
Hilltop Band. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
Celebrating of Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom presentation by Historic Saranac Lake staff about the Bartók Cabin and the museum’s new collection of Bartók artifacts. To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
DEADLINES
Writing
Open call for submissions to the Gardan Journal. Deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. Craigardan features Essex-County based artists.Due out in early December. Inviting contributions in the form of words (poetry, essays, articles, etc.), images, video, field notes, or sound; and article topics of particular interest include but are not limited to: social justice, adirondack history and environmental stewardship, rural economies, and art and culture. All published artists receive a free copy of the Journal plus print and digital recognition. For more information: craigardan.org/gardan
ONGOING
Exhibits
Art Weekly. A group show and collaboration Downtown Artist Cellar and NCPR. Through Sept. 9. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 East Main St. Malone. Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
North Country Interpretations. Through Sept. 5. Katharine H. Welling’s oil paintings and David Murphy’s photography.. Heron Marsh Art Gallery, Paul Smith’s College VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Proceeds from the exhibit will benefit the Paul Smith’s Visitor’s Interpretive Center.
Corscaden Barn Gallery “Salon Show 2022.” July 14-Sept. 5. Featuring the work of Ed Wheeler, Michael Gaudreau, Eva Kusmirek Stamper, Kate Gaudreau, Allen Stamper, Stephanie DeManuelle, Sandra Hildreth, Sid Miller, Elsa Dixon, Julia Gronski, Jeff Wiegand, Lynda Mussen, Garrett Jewett, Dennon Walantus. 58 Beers Bridge Way, Keene Valley. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 518-576-9850.
Gallery Show: Maeve Brammer. 2-4 p.m. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9N, Upper Jay.
Fifty Years with a Camera: Photography by Barry Lobdell. Sept. 2-30. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake.
The Book of Eve by Dear Simon Photography. Sept. 2-30.The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts, or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.
Paul Matthews, An Adirondack Artist. Curated by Frissie Reed, this exhibit features a selection of Matthews’ stunning landscapes and portraits. Rosenberg Gallery Exhibition. Show through October 8. Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown. adkhistorymuseum.org
“Journey” featuring paintings and fiber works of Silver Lake Road artists, Heidi Gero and Carrie Plumadore. Show Sept. 10-Oct. 29. Open to public Sat, 1-2:30pm, and by appointment. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. TahawusCenter@gmail.com 646-734-0703.
Miscellaneous
The American Pickers. Month of August. The History Channel hit television returns to New York to film episodes of the hit television series. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. Facebook: @GotAPick
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays 7-9 p.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays. 8 p.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every 1st & 3rd Wednesday. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship. Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
UPCOMING
Fallfest. Oct. 2. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
21st Annual Lake Placid Film Festival. October 20-23. All Sessions Passes on sale. www.adirondackfilm.org
