THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Music
John West at "Parks Come Alive." 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Melissa Penfield Park, 139 Boynton Ave., Plattsburgh. Food from the Dogfather, Tammy's Lunchbox, Mr. Dingaling and Chick-Fil-A; beer garden from Oval Craft Brewing.
Mal Maiz. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Music
Teke::Teke. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake.
Seagle Music Festival. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
Theater
The Iliad, the Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less. 7 p.m., Community Room, YMCA on the Oval, 52 Oval, Plattsburgh. Purchase tickets ahead in person at Old Soul Design Shop in Plattsburgh, or online at tinyurl.com/2ba25nry. Also available at door. $15 in person, $15.53 online.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Music
Mallory's Bush. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Crackin' Foxy. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake.
The Moonlighters. 7:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. $5 suggested donation.
Theater
The Iliad, the Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less. 7 p.m., Community Room, YMCA on the Oval, 52 Oval, Plattsburgh. Purchase tickets ahead in person at Old Soul Design Shop in Plattsburgh, or online at tinyurl.com/2ba25nry. Also available at door. $15 in person, $15.53 online.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
Music
Blues at Timbuctoo. Noon to 5 p.m., John Brown Farm Historical Site, 115 John Brown Road, Lake Placid. Free. Tickets available at tinyurl.com/3cfrchwb.
Vince duBois. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
The Iliad, the Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less. 2 p.m., Community Room, YMCA on the Oval, 52 Oval, Plattsburgh. Purchase tickets ahead in person at Old Soul Design Shop in Plattsburgh, or online at tinyurl.com/2ba25nry. Also available at door. $15 in person, $15.53 online.
Book Signing
"The Missing Star" with author Julie Canepa. 2 p.m., Lake Forest Retirement Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Music
Los Blancos. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Music
Ryan Montbleau Band with Dom Martyr. 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Purchase at tinyurl.com/yeatkfrz.
Bob Stump Band. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
Comedy
Todd Barry. 7 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $28, available online at strandcenter.org.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Music
The Duo. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
Contra Dance. 7 to 9:15 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairground Road, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; dance will feature live music with Adirondack Two-Step. All are welcome, no experience needed. Admission: $10. Casual attire with clean, comfortable footwear.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
Music
Adirondack Wind Ensemble. 2 p.m., E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall, Beekman St, Plattsburgh. Admission $12; students, free.
Aaron Martin. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
Music
Super 400. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
Music
Arthur Buezo. 7 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake.
Alice's Fault. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., AuSable Forks Free Library, 9 Church Lane, AuSable Forks. Donations appreciated.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
Music
Jaded Ravins. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Charlie Millard Band. 8 to 10 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/3djey76p
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
Music
Tom Toms. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
Music
All Night Boogie Band. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
Music
Jason Dea West with Cory Dupuis. 7:30 to to 11:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/yusrsap5
Dennis Báthory-Kitsz "Informance." 7 p.m., Hand House, 8273 River St., Elizabethtown. An interactive deep-dive performance including a conversation and Q&A regarding Báthory-Kitsz' work.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
Music
Dennis Báthory-Kitsz. 7 p.m., Hand House, 8273 River St., Elizabethtown.
Dave Matthews Tribute Band. 7:30 to 11:40 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. RSVP online at tinyurl.com/368rs8zu
The Clements Brothers. 8 to 10 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4e6dv6ue
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
Music
Dennis Báthory-Kitsz. 7 p.m., Hand House, 8273 River St., Elizabethtown.
TUESDAY, OCT. 10
Miscellaneous
Foundation of CVPH's 23rd Annual Girls Night Out. 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. The Power of Humor: Laugh and Grow Rich! featuring Nancy Norton. Tickets $25. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/bj5d25ra.
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
Music
Scott H. Biram. 7:30 to 11 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/5dn5jzpc
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Music
Lucid with special guests The Outcrops. 7:30 p.m., to 1:30 a.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/2watkmsz.
SATURDAY, OCT 28
Music
Halloween Bash with Sophistafunk and Chestnut Grove. 7:30 p.m., to 1:30 a.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. $15 admission.
ONGOING
Exhibits
"A Massawepie Journal." The Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Work by photographer Mark Kurtz. Runs through Oct. 15.
"Double Vision." Bluseed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Works by Anastasia Osolin and Janet Millstein. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
"Our Environment, Our Land." Quiet room, Feinberg Library, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Dec. 8.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon."
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
War of 1812 Museum. Located at 31 Washington Road on the Old Base Museum Campus, the War of 1812 Museum is operated by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. Through video, displays, artifacts, an interactive diorama, and original works of art, the causes and effects of the War of 1812 and the Battles at Plattsburgh in 1814 (the site of the largest invasion in U.S. history) are explored and interpreted. Open May-Oct, Wed-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). www.battleofplattsburgh.org
Music
Peabody's Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody's Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody's Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
