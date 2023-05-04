Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
Dance
English Dance. 7 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairgrounds Rd, Plattsburgh. $5 per person. Come first time or experienced, alone or with others. Non-slippery shoes are best.
Miscellaneous
Friday Night Writes. 3 to 7 p.m., Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Happy hour of writing, reading and networking, including a guest talk by Jen Jubin and Danna, creators of the local publication, Boreal Zine.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Music
Margarita Mike. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain. 7 p.m., Paul Smith’s College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Tickets $25. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/secctz6c.
“Start Making Sense” tribute to The Talking Heads. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
Comedy
Completely Stranded. 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Show recommended for ages 17 and up. Tickets $23 to $28. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/2myjjvnb.
SUNDAY, MAY 7
Music
Adirondack Singers’ Annual Spring Concert. 2 p.m., Saranac Lake Methodist Church, 19 Church St., Saranac Lake. Suggested donation $10, adults; $5, seniors and students.
Austin of the in-Laws. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Miscellaneous
Record Fair. Noon to 5 p.m., the Monopole, 7 Protection Ave, Plattsburgh.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Miscellaneous
Barkreaders Open Mic. 7 p.m., Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Featuring guest, author Lâle Davidson.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
Miscellaneous
Paint and Sip Fundraiser. 6 p.m., American Legion Post 912, Rouses Point. $30 in advance, $35 day of. Call or text 518-420-3494 to pay with cash, or 518-593-0274 for electronic or cash payments.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Theater
The Sound of Music. 7:30 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $18 to $23. Available online at tinyurl.com/peukudev.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Music
Cumberland Bay Barbershoppers Mothers Day Tribute. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh. $10 per person at the door, cash only.
Bottle of Rain. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Gibson Brothers. 7 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 E Main St., Chateaugay. Tickets $25, in advance; $30, at door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Pre-purchase tickets at Alix’s True Value, Dick’s Country Store and online at www.chateaugayny.org/theater.
The Seapods feat. Al Schnier of Moe. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
Theater
The Sound of Music. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $18 to $23. Available online at tinyurl.com/peukudev.
Film
“The Whale.” 7 p.m., The Grange, 1610 State Route 22, Whallonsburg.
Dance
Swing-Latin-Ballroom Dance. 5:45 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairgrounds Rd, Plattsburgh. Doors open 5:45pm; 6:00pm Intermediate lesson; 7 to 8 p.m. Introductory lessons in Rumba and Swing; General dancing 8 to 9:30 p.m. Admission: $15; USA Dance members and students $10. No partner or experience needed for intro lessons. Bring clean shoes for the dance floor.
SUNDAY, MAY 14
Music
Maribyrd. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
The Sound of Music. 2 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $18 to $23. Available online at tinyurl.com/peukudev.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Music
The Henry Mancini Institute String Quartet. 7 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. $5 suggested donation.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Music
Sweet Ritas. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Music
Devils Lettuce. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Big Takeover. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Music
Michelle & Tyler. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING
Exhibits
“On the Brink” Staff Exhibition. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through May 27.
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
