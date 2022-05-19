SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Thursday, MAY 19
Music
Balkun Brothers. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
Friday, MAY 20
Dance
English Dance. 7-9 p.m. Partner or solo. Clinton County Fairgrounds Square Dance Hall, Morrisonville. Floor is a tad slippery, so tennis shoes or similar are good. Vaccinations required. $5 per person
Miscellaneous
World Central Kitchen Fundraiser. 5-7 p.m. Pulled pork dinner, Ukrainian dishes, vegan dishes, takeout. Keene Fire Hall. Suggested donations: $15 adults, $9 child, under 3, free.
Music
Sweet Ritas. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., Ausable Forks. 647-0020.
Saturday, MAY 21
Comedy
Rusty The Logger. 7-8 p.m. Paul Smith’s VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Rusty DeWees comes “Down From The Mountain” to The Big Tree Fest for an in-person on-stage LIVE Comedy and Music Show. Actor/Comedian DeWees is known for his beloved and valued The Logger persona through which he offers his stellar, hard earned, talents as full-on comedian, musician, ad libber, and story-teller. $20. Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org. Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Music
Spring Street. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., Ausable Forks. 647-0020.
Gene V Baker & Mike Lewandowski, Vibraphone Duo. 7 p.m. Old Mountain Coffee free
Theater
CA+MP EVENT: Baal and Dix, a live theater performance by Die-Cast. 8 p.m. $10. Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Rt. 9N, Upper Jay. The Weimar Republic of Germany, nestled between two wars, found itself on a rising tide of moral panic. Politicians stoked fear by pointing at homosexuality, Judaism, and Communism as corrupting forces. Young German boys were being recruited into this deviant lifestyle cried, concerned citizens. Baal and Dix looks at this time in history as a mirror to our own. Die-Cast draws from the early work of playwright Bertolt Brecht, whose identity as a Jewish Marxist collided with the violent patriotism of his time. Embedded in his progressive work was a male-centric view of queerness and an often violent misogyny, as epitomized in his play Baal. Other inspirations include the imagery of Otto Dix, whose critique of war led his work to be tossed into the bonfires with other “degenerate” artists. Baal and Dix is an episodic romp around the Recovery Lounge. Audiences are not confined to their seats, and they can make their own way through the space and the story. Show-goers may find themselves in a waltz with a performer, toasting with a secret shot, or engaged in a private monologue.
Workshops
Draw a Story: Comics, Characters, and Conflicts with illustrator Allison Bannister. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Ages 8-12. No experience necessary. Admission $10. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Graphic Novels: Planning Your Story with illustrator Allison Bannister. 2-4 p.m. Ages 13-17. No experience necessary. Beginners welcome. Admission $10. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Sunday, MAY 22
Music
Hammard. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., Ausable Forks. 647-0020.
MONDAY, MAY 23
Talk
The Realities of the World in Creative Works. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Speakers: Carrie Hill, Haudenosaunee from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory and owner of Chill Baskets, Susan Hoffer, visual artist, and Natasha Smoke Santiago, Akwesasne artist. Co-sponsored by Adirondack Diversity Initiative. Register: www.theadkx.org
Wednesday, MAY 25
Miscellaneous
First annual Aging in the North Country Expo. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh.
Writing
Press Release Essentials: Best Practices for Your Community Newspaper with Andy Flynn. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (single session workshop) Free, thanks to Adirondack Publishing. Online class (Zoom). Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Thursday, MAY 26
Music
Los Blancos. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
Jen Baker, Trombone. 7 p.m. Pendragon Theatre $10
Writing
Author Advice: Brian Heinz. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Q & A included. Suggested donation $5. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday, MAY 27
Talk
Shannon Elizabeth Kanaly, author of “Kaleidoscope Emotion.” 1:30-4:30 p.m. Book signing and presentation. The book depicts the author’s struggle with health and mental health issues, which many times is still ‘swept under the rug.’ Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr., Plattsburgh 518-561-6431.
Music
Midnight Stargazers. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., Ausable Forks. 647-0020.
Jen Baker, Trombone. 7 p.m. Old Mountain Coffee free
Saturday, MAY 28
Miscellaneous
Tour of the Oval. 10:30 a.m. Clinton County Historical Association. To register, 518-561-0340.
Music
The Grange Music Series presents Corner House. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets at the door: $15 / $5 under 18. Phone: 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Adk Jazz Orchestra. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., Ausable Forks. 647-0020.
Sunday, MAY 29
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. Fashion Show ‘Circularity in Motion” 5 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Music
3 Generations of Dupreys. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., Ausable Forks. 647-0020.
ONGOING
Exhibits
NorthWind Fine Arts Annual Spring Juried Show. May 1-31. www.northwindfineartsgallery.com/juried-shows.
Thru the Lens of Kathleen Bigrow: “Mostly Spruce & Hemlock: Tupper Lake’s Logging Heritage.” May 1-29.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. May 1-30. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Photographs by Skip Murray. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Lucas Haight: Look Again. Third Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rt. 9N, Upper Jay. Featuring dreamlike and surreal creations, with an emphasis on relationships and exploration. Phone: 518-946-6074 for gallery hours.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates.” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Miscellaneous
Introduction to Chinese Brush Painting by teaching artist Jade Lam. A six-week workshop Wednesdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. beginning May 11 virtually via Zoom. Clinton County Office for the Aging will be offering a this free workshop to Clinton County residents ages 55+ are eligible to attend. All materials will be provided. To register, call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620. Space is limited.
2022 Spring Print Exchange. May 24-June 14. Tuesday Evenings 7-9 -.m. Jess Ackerson, exchange facilitator. Fee Per Student: $175. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. www.blueseedstudios.org
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can lean the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship.
Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Writing
PoemVillage 2022. 200-plus poems by North Country writers in shop windows all over the village of Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
UPCOMING
49th Annual Tupper Lake Arts Show. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
“Under Adirondack Skies.” Features the work of Adirondack Daily Enterprise photographer Eric Adsit. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Visit www.adsitmediaworks.com to see more of Adsit’s work.
The Annual Summer Members Show Opening Reception. July 1-29. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St., in Plattsburgh. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
Bluff Point Lighthouse. July 3, 1-3 p.m. Three floors of exhibits. Transportation to Valcour Island is visitor’s responsibility. Clinton County Historical Association 518-561-0340.
Sunday on the Island. July 10. $30 per person. Transportation to Valcour Island by Capt. Mickey Maynard and tours of the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Register early 518-561-0340.
Secret Gardens Tour. July 23. Noon-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Advance tickets $10 June 24-July 22 at the museum or Cook & Gardener, Plattsburgh. Day of tour tickets $15, noon-3 p.m. at museum. Complimentary refreshments served. Call Nancy at 518-561-6793 or Linda at 518-643-9486.
Whimsical Twigs & Bark Creations by Mike Campisi. July 1-30.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
Home in the Adirondacks: Paddling Perspectives with Patrick McPhee and Patricia Bellerose. July 1-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Online: patrickmcphee.com and www.patriciabellerose.com.
Sunday on the Island. August 7. $30 per person. Transportation to Valcour Island by Capt. Mickey Maynard and tours of the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Register early 518-561-0340.
Adirondack Center for Writing presents First Annual Kickass Writers Festival. Aug. 19-20. Pendragon Theater, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Aug. 19: New York State Author, AYAD AKHTAR, and the 2021 New York State Poet, Willie Perdomo. Introductions by former New York State Writer, Russell Banks along with the award-winning poet Chase Twichell. This specific reading is the result of a collaboration with the New York State Writers Institute at SUNY Albany. Aug. 20: Memoirist, feminist, and humanitarian Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. Showcase of festival authors such as Gwen Kirby, musician Marcia Belsky at the Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Wood-En-Lightened: Sculpture, Furniture, Light, and Video with artist Tyler Schrader. Aug. 3-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.. Free. Opening reception on August 3, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Visit www.tylerschrader.com
The Elusive Wild Sculptures & Paintings by PJ LaBarge. Aug. 3-30. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Visit: www.pjlabarge.com
Saranac Lake ArtWorks 14th Annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival. August 15 – 20.
Visit: SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air
2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. August 20-28
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. One-day, in-person format at the Essex County Fairgrounds on September 24.
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
