Thursday, MAY 12
Exhibit
Peru Community Church Centennial Display. 3-5 p.m. Peru Community Church Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street. The church historian will be there to answer questions.
Film
Asbury Shorts USA, “41st Asbury Short Film Concert.” 7 p.m. Sarah LaDuke of WAMC Northeast Public Radio will serve as the screening’s Guest Host. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive in Lake Placid.
For further information, reservations and directions please visit www.adirondackfilm.org.
Music
The Outcrops. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
Friday, MAY 13
Music
Knotty G’s. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
SUNY Plattsburgh’s Concert Choir. A Choral Odyssey. 7:30 p.m. E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall. Director Timothy Morningstar, adjunct lecturer of music, and his students have crafted what they call “a musical menagerie of songs,” including works by Mozart, Barber, Strayhorn, and more. The concert is free and open to the public.
Saturday, MAY 14
Exhibit
Wild at Heart. May 14-June 26. The exhibit will feature the paintings, drawings, and digital art works of Rachel Finn, the delicately fashioned botanical collages of Alison Haas, and the sculpture and pottery of Susan Burdick Young. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd floor, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Open to public Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m., and by appointment 646-734-0703.
Miscellaneous
The Granny’s Attic Boutique sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Peru Community Church, 12 Elm St.
Magic Show featuring magician Alyx Hilshey. 7:30 p.m. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. Suggested Donation $15. Proof of vaccination at the door, masks optional, stay home if you are sick. Website: upperjayartcenter.org
Music
The Outcrops. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Theater
Festival of Theatre Arts. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.The Willsboro Central School Drama Club, in partnership the Depot Theatre Academy. Free and open to all students in grades 7-12 from any school, and offers the opportunity for participation in workshops in singing, acting, dance, and behind-the-scenes technology with Depot Theatre teaching artists from Broadway and beyond. Students are asked to wear masks when not performing. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration is open and should be submitted by May 10. The registration form is available online at www.depottheatre.org/festival. For more information, contact Jennifer Moore at jmoore@willsborocsd.org.
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. Noon. Gigi’s on the River, Keeseville. Visit website to make reservations, view menu, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. 6 p.m. at Keeseville Elks. Visit website to make reservations, view menus, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
Sunday, MAY 15
Miscellaneous
The Granny’s Attic Boutique sale. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Peru Community Church, 12 Elm St.
Music
Knotty G’s. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Talk
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. Sustainability Talk 3-4 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Theater
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. 5 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Living Community, Plattsburgh. Visit website to make reservations, view menus, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
Writing
Anne LaBastille Memorial Writers Residency. Application deadline May 15 (via Submittable). Decision Announcement: July 2022 Residency Dates: September 25 – October 9. There is no cost to attend the residency, though there is a $30 application reading fee.
Tuesday, MAY 17
Clay
Wheel 101. 6-8 p.m. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Teacher: Nancy Armitage of Form n Func. Learn the basics of throwing on the wheel in this five-session class. Learn the studio basics as well as how to create one of a kind wheel thrown pieces finished with glaze. Receive free Open Studio for the duration of the 5 classes so you can practice your new skills outside of class times. Ages 18+. This class is a bridge into our Open Studio program. No prior experience needed. All materials are included. $200 Members / $215 Non-members.
Talk
The Haudenosaunee Creation Story and Sculptures with Emily Kasennisaks Stacey.
6:30 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Retirement Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Presenter Clinton County Historical Association.
Theater
Die-Cast Director Brenna Geffers & lead artist Anthony Crosby Creative Workshop. 7 p.m. Die-Cast creates new performance pieces using collective creative processes. Using a mix of written and physical practices, you can create your own tiny performance art piece. Learn techniques to banish writer’s block. Explore contact improvisation to expand your physical vocabulary. Wear clothes that you are comfortable moving in, and bring a notebook or paper (and pen) to write with. No experience necessary, all minds / bodies welcome. Suggested donation of $10 at the door. Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. upperjayartcenter.org
Thursday, MAY 19
Music
Balkun Brothers. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
Friday, MAY 20
Miscellaneous
World Central Kitchen Fundraiser. 5-7 p.m. Pulled pork dinner, Ukrainian dishes, vegan dishes, takeout. Keene Fire Hall.
Suggested donations: $15 adults, $9 child, under 3, free.
Music
Sweet Ritas. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Saturday, MAY 21
Comedy
Rusty The Logger. 7-8 p.m. Paul Smith’s VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Rusty DeWees comes “Down From The Mountain” to The Big Tree Fest for an in-person on-stage LIVE Comedy and Music Show. Actor/Comedian DeWees is known for his beloved and valued The Logger persona through which he offers his stellar, hard earned, talents as full-on comedian, musician, ad libber, and story-teller. $20. Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org. Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu
Music
Spring Street. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Gene V Baker & Mike Lewandowski, Vibraphone Duo. 7 p.m. Old Mountain Coffee free
Theater
CA+MP EVENT: Baal and Dix, a live theater performance by Die-Cast. 8 p.m. $10. Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay. The Weimar Republic of Germany, nestled between two wars, found itself on a rising tide of moral panic. Politicians stoked fear by pointing at homosexuality, Judaism, and Communism as corrupting forces. Young German boys were being recruited into this deviant lifestyle cried, concerned citizens. Baal and Dix looks at this time in history as a mirror to our own. Die-Cast draws from the early work of playwright Bertolt Brecht, whose identity as a Jewish Marxist collided with the violent patriotism of his time. Embedded in his progressive work was a male-centric view of queerness and an often violent misogyny, as epitomized in his play Baal. Other inspirations include the imagery of Otto Dix, whose critique of war led his work to be tossed into the bonfires with other “degenerate” artists. Baal and Dix is an episodic romp around the Recovery Lounge. Audiences are not confined to their seats, and they can make their own way through the space and the story. Show-goers may find themselves in a waltz with a performer, toasting with a secret shot, or engaged in a private monologue.
Workshops
Draw a Story: Comics, Characters, and Conflicts with illustrator Allison Bannister. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Ages 8-12. No experience necessary. Admission $10. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Graphic Novels: Planning Your Story with illustrator Allison Bannister. 2-4 p.m. Ages 13-17. No experience necessary. Beginners welcome. Admission $10. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Sunday, MAY 22
Music
Hammard. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
ONGOING
Exhibits
NorthWind Fine Arts Annual Spring Juried Show. May 1-31. www.northwindfineartsgallery.com/juried-shows.
Thru the Lens of Kathleen Bigrow: “Mostly Spruce & Hemlock: Tupper Lake’s Logging Heritage.” May 1-29.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. May 1-30. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Photographs by Skip Murray. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Lucas Haight: Look Again. Third Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rt. 9N, Upper Jay. Featuring dreamlike and surreal creations, with an emphasis on relationships and exploration. Phone: 518-946-6074 for gallery hours.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Jewelry
Jewelry Making with Beads & Flowers. Saturday mornings 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30- May 7. Special for Mother’s Day! Two-week class by Martha Jackson. Create a pair of earrings (or 2) and bracelet using beads and layering of flowers charms. Cost $124 per student, mother/daughter team $184. (25% discount) Supplies are included. Four spots available. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St. Saranac Lake. www.buseedstudios.org 518-891-3799.
Miscellaneous
Introduction to Chinese Brush Painting by teaching artist Jade Lam. A six-week workshop Wednesdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. beginning May 11 virtually via Zoom. Clinton County Office for the Aging will be offering a this free workshop to Clinton County residents ages 55+ are eligible to attend. All materials will be provided. To register, call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620. Space is limited.
2022 Spring Print Exchange. May 24-June 14. Tuesday Evenings 7-9 -.m. Jess Ackerson, exchange facilitator. Fee Per Student: $175. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. www.blueseedstudios.org
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
