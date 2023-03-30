Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Music
Frackenpohl Honors Brass Quintet. 5:30 p.m., St. Eustace Church, 2450 Main St. Lake Placid. Free, but donations appreciated.
Darkside Skinny Dippers. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
”Wit.” 7 p.m., AuSable Valley Middle-High School Auditorium, 1490 State Hwy 9N, Keeseville. $15 general admission, AVCS students free.
Film
”A Man Called Otto.” 7 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 E. Main St., Chateaugay. $5 per person, $12 per family.
Miscellaneous
Keep Saranac Lake Weird: Artists Party. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Waterhole, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. Free admission, cash bar. Artists encouraged to attend.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Music
The Mark Shilansky Trio with Taylor Haskins. 7 p.m., Piano By Nature, 32 Champlain Ave., Westport.
Theater
”Wit.” 7 p.m., AuSable Valley Middle-High School Auditorium, 1490 State Hwy 9N, Keeseville. $15 general admission, AVCS students free.
Film
The Fabelmans. 7 p.m., The Grange, 1610 State Route 22, Whallonsburg. Free.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Music
The Mark Shilansky Trio with Taylor Haskins. 3 p.m., Piano By Nature, 32 Champlain Ave., Westport.
Theater
”Wit.” 2 p.m., AuSable Valley Middle-High School Auditorium, 1490 State Hwy 9N, Keeseville. $15 general admission, AVCS students free.
Film
”Turning Red.” 7 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 E. Main St., Chateaugay. $5 per person, $12 per family.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Music
The Dissipated Eight. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. $5 suggested donation. All attendees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Refreshments served.
WEDENSDAY, APRIL 12
Film
”Motion Pictures of Saranac Lake’s Historic Past. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive. Compilation of rarely seen motion picture film footage taken in the village of Saranac Lake and the surrounding Adirondacks from the 1920’s to the 1960’s. Free, COVID-19 vaccination required to attend.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Music
Berwick Fiddle Consort. 7 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. $5 suggested donation. COVID-19 vaccination required.
ONGOING
Exhibits
25th Annual Adirondack Artists Guild Juried Show. 5 to 7 p.m., 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show runs through April 25.
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
