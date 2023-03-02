Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Miscellaneous
'Something for the Fish' Staged Reading. 7 p.m., Krinovitz Recital Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh. Free.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Music
Jesse Taylor Band with Cosmic the Cowboy . 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Miscellaneous
'Something for the Fish' Staged Reading. 5:30 p.m., Chapter One Coffee and Tea, 30 City Hall Pl, Plattsburgh. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Music
Vince du Bois. 4 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
The Bubs with special guest Daily Deadlys. 7:30 p.m., the Waterhole, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 7:30, doors open; 8:30, show starts.
Redford Suns Anniversary Party. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Film
”The Fabelmans.” 7 p.m., The Grange, 1610 Route 22, Whallonsburg. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
Music
Open Mic. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
Theater
”Beauty and the Beast.” 7:30 p.m., Peru Junior/Senior High Auditorium, 17 School St., Peru. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at door.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Music
Dos en Uno. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
”Beauty and the Beast.” 7:30 p.m., Peru Junior/Senior High Auditorium, 17 School St., Peru. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at door.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Music
Aaron Martin. 4 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Kat Wright. 7:30 p.m., the Waterhole, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 7:30, doors open; 8:30, show starts.
Theater
”Beauty and the Beast.” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Peru Junior/Senior High Auditorium, 17 School St., Peru. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at door.
Dance
Square Dancing Fundraiser. 6 to 8 p.m., Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St., Saranac Lake. $5, students; $10, adults; $25, family.
Miscellaneous
Shamrock & Roll. 6 to 9 p.m., West Side Ballroom, 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Irish-themed celebration featuring beer, wine and gourmet food tastings, with live entertainment from Bruce Patenaude and the 3 B’s.Tickets are $50 each, and tables can be reserved. Get tickets at tickets@cviarc.org or by calling 518-324-8176. To benefit the ARC Foundation.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
Music
Trivioke. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Music
The Irish Tom Toms. 4 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Ursa and the Major Key St. Patrick’s Day Party. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Music
Austin Petrashune. 5 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
The Sideways. 7:30 p.m., the Waterhole, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 7:30, doors open; 8:30, show starts.
Tinyus Smallus. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Music
Open Mic. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Music
Lush Honey. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Exhibit Opening
25th Annual Adirondack Artists Guild Juried Show. 5 to 7 p.m., 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show runs through April 25.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Music
Joe Waters. 5 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Driftwood. 7:30 p.m., the Waterhole, 48 Main St., Saranac Lake. 7:30, doors open; 8:30, show starts.
Hilltop Band. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Miscellaneous
18th Annual High Tea with Famous Women. 2 to 4 p.m., Turnpike Weslyan Church, 2224 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh. Tickets $15, call 518-563-5794. Proceeds go to the Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship Fund to support North Country students.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
Music
Trivioke. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
DEADLINES
Literary
Adirondack Center for Writing Launches First Teen Writing Anthology. Submissions are due by midnight on March 10, 2023. Submissions are open for Wild Words, the first Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology. This brand new, yearly print publication is designed to be a place for teens living in the North Country to publish their creative writing, including poetry, short stories, memoirs, personal essays, sci-fi, and fantasy. Any teen (age 13-19) living in the North Country is eligible to submit writing (10 pages max) for consideration in the anthology, which will be published in the spring of 2023. Visit www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org/wildwords for more information.
ONGOING
Exhibits
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Winter Games. 5 to 8 p.m., Adirondack Artists’ Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show highlighting winter sports at in the North Country to celebrate the World University Games. Show runs through end of January.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
