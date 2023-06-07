Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Music

The Mallet Brothers Band. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Music

Pretty Mitch. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Music

Alice’s Fault. 5 to 8 p.m., AuSable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville.

Midnight Stargazers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.

Art Thief. 8 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 9N, Upper Jay. $15 suggested donation. Purchase in advance tinyurl.com/49rypsmc.

Dance

Swing-Latin-Ballroom Dance with Intro Salsa Lesson. 6:30 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairgrounds Rd, Plattsburgh. Doors open 6:30 p.m. with Intro Salsa lesson at 7 p.m. General dancing 8 to 9:30 p.m. Admission: $15; USA Dance members and students $10. No partner or experience needed. Attire: Beach theme (sundress/shorts) with clean comfortable footwear.

Miscellaneous

Poetry reading with Sir Richard of Mooers. 2 p.m., Bookburgh Books, Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Music

Towne Meeting. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh.

Tom Toms. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Music

Yam Yam. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Film

“Your Shorts are Showing” a part of the Lake Placid Film Festival. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Tickets, $15. Purchase at tinyurl.com/3st6uwhb.

Music

Greywolf. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.

Exhibit Opening

“Ichthyography – the works of Stephen Mutsugoroh DiCerbo.” 5 to 7 p.m., The TiArts Downtown Gallery, 119 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Runs through July 9.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Music

Austin and the In-Laws. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.

Crackin’ Foxy. 7:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Dr, Saranac Lake. $10 suggested donation.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Music

Larry Stone. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Music

Soggy Po Boys. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Music

Mallory’s Bush. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Music

Jumpin Joe. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.

ONGOING

Exhibits

“Owls and Other Whimsies.” NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery, 85 Main St., Saranac Lake. Runs through June 30.

“Beads and Bowls.” 5 to 8 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Work by copper artist Toos Roozen-Evans. Show runs through July 4.

“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.

Miscellaneous

Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info

Museum

The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”

The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.

The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.

War of 1812 Museum. Located at 31 Washington Road on the Old Base Museum Campus, the War of 1812 Museum is operated by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. Through video, displays, artifacts, an interactive diorama, and original works of art, the causes and effects of the War of 1812 and the Battles at Plattsburgh in 1814 (the site of the largest invasion in U.S. history) are explored and interpreted. Open May-Oct, Wed-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). www.battleofplattsburgh.org

Music

Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.

Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.

Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.

Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.

Writing

Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.

Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org

