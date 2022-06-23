Sights and Sounds
Thursday, JUNE 23
Film
Donbass. 7 p.m. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr. Donbass is a riveting drama about the region in Eastern Ukraine of the same name. Recently released in the US, the 2018 film by Director Sergei Losnitsa features small towns in Donbass populated by descendants of Gulag prisoners who provided the USSR with free labor. It has been besieged by gangs and Russians who strive to restore the ways of the USSR. Directly following the film screening, there will be a panel discussion hosted by Dmitry Feld and moderated by Sandy Caligiore. Adirondack Film & LPCA sponsored the event, a fundraiser for Ukraine Tickets are $15 each and are available by calling 518-523-2512 or online at www.lakeplacidarts.org.
Winged Migration. 7 p.m. Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown. Shot over the course of three years with filming on all seven continents — explores the phenomenal journeys of migratory birds across the globe. Director Jacques Perrin and his crew of pilots and cinematographers traversed the globe, capturing unprecedented images of migratory birds in flight and on land.
Music
Memphis Lightning presented by Plattsburgh Blues & Jazz. 6:30 p.m. Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Spoken Word
Adirondack Center for Writing Howl Story Slam. 7 p.m. Dickinson Center at Township 7 Brewing (303 NY-11B, Dickinson Center, NY 12930). Anyone can sign-up to tell their story on the theme: All in a Day’s Work. Admission: pay what you can.
Friday, JUNE 24
Music
Vince du Bois. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Forest Dwellers. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Saturday, JUNE 25
Miscellaneous
CA+MP EVENT: Sound Bath with NTHNL. 8 p.m. Get your chill on and float into other worlds with CA+MP Artist-in-Residence Jake “NTHNL” Rudin for a guided meditation experience utilizing live and electronic sound bath techniques. $10. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. upperjayartcenter.org
Music
Mallory’s Bush. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.
Forged From the Ashes. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Talk
Multi-Cultural Interpretations on the Pollution Impacts on Lake Champlain Watershed. 5-7 p.m. Will feature presentations by each of the participating artists, a poetry reading by Charles Watts as well as time to mingle with the artists. Attendees will get one last opportunity to look at the finished works of art together in one exhibit.The artists presenting work are David Fadden, a painter, storyteller, illustrator, writer and sculptor, from the Mohawk Nation Wolf Clan; Katsitsionni Fox, an artist, educator and filmmaker of Bear Clan from the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation; Steven Kostell, a visual artist and designer exploring natural materials through hand papermaking; Martin Akwiarnoron Loft, a photographer, printmaker and craftsperson born in Kahnawake, Mohawk Territory; Carol Marie Vossler, a professional artist, art educator and Director Emeritus & Founder of BluSeed Studios; and Michale Glennon, the Science Director of the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799. BluSeedStudios.org.
Workshop
CA+MP Workshop: “Seeing/Seen” – Photographic Self-Portraiture for Women & Femmes. 3 p.m. $10. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. upperjayartcenter.org
Sunday, JUNE 26
Music
The Duo. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.
Workshop
CA+MP Workshop: EXPLORING BEYOND THE TEXT(UALITY). 3 p.m. $10. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. upperjayartcenter.org
MONDAY, JUNE 27
Workshop
CA+MP Workshop: “Grieving Machine.” 7:30 p.m.Join CA+MP Artist-in-Residence Emma Anne Johnson in an exploration of installation art, design, and interactive art-making with machines. $10. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. upperjayartcenter.org
Tuesday, JUNE 28
Film
CA+MP Film Screening: Narcissister Organ Player. 7:30 p.m. Join the illustrious and mysterious CA+MP Artist-in-Residence, Narcissister, at a screening of her film followed by a Q & A and artist talk. Adult content and audience. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. upperjayartcenter.org
required. $10.
Talk
Adirondack For All Series. Incarceration, Wilderness, & The Adirondack Paradox. 7 p.m. Free via Zoom. Dr. Alice Green, Executive Director of the Center for Law and Justice, Clarence Hall, assistant professor of History at Queensborough Community College, and Anna Givens, senior at the University of Rochester. To register, www.theakdx.org
Thursday, JUNE 30
Music
Elvis (Sylvain Leduc tribute artist). 6:30 p.m.Award winning and accolades for his authentic tribute.This grand champion has won titles in Lake George and the Collingwood Elvis Festival. Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 5 p.m. Preview $25 Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Writing
Author Advice: Chris Tebbetts. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Q & A included. Suggested donation $5. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday, JULY 1
Exhibit
”Cut & Paste: Collages by Anastasia Osolin.” Opening reception 5-7 p.m.The show includes small- and large-scale hand-cut collages, three-dimensional layered pieces in shadowbox frames, and prints of hybrid analog/digital creations, as well as two books—The Every-Day Importance of a Knowledge of Astronomy and Unclaimed Ancestors—both collections of Anastasia’s collages published this year. The show will run from July 1st – August 2nd with an opening reception on Friday, July 1st from 5-7 p.m. Masks are requested when visiting the gallery. The Adirondack Artists Guild is located at 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. 518-891-2615. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 until 5, and 11-3 on Sundays.
Spirit of Place Art Exhibition & Sale. 10 a.m.3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesdays. The Westport Heritage House, 6459 Main St., Westport.
Miscellaneous
Applications are still open for the Psi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, Grants-in Aid that support local college students entering teaching or a field related to education. The Alice K. Lewis Scholarship aims to foster the recruitment, education and development of future educators. Each award is a minimum of $500 up to $1,000. Applicants who have graduated from a Clinton or Essex County high school are given priority. Qualified graduates of high schools in other counties are considered, if funds are available. An applicant may be in the third year of undergraduate preparation to enter an education field, or in the fourth college year, planning to enter graduate school. Educational fields for scholarship eligibility include professions outside of classroom teaching such as Library Science, Museum work, Counseling, and others. The awards are granted based on academic achievement, seriousness of purpose, professional promise, and financial need. All applicants must be full time students, with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA. For more information and an application form, contact Dr. Margaret Leone, Psi Chapter Scholarship Chair, at queguimm@plattsburgh.edu The deadline for applications is July 1.
Music
Dos En Uno. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222..
Maribyrd. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
The Amalgamates. 7:30 p.m. Bassist Mark Murphy, percussionist Steve Finkelstein and banjo/mandolin player Jeff Schmich will be joined by blues guitarist Russ Bailey and vocalist Beth Powell. Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets: $15 at the door / $5 under 18.
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 7:30 p.m. Opening. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Saturday, JULY 2
Miscellaneous
CA+MP Multi-Artist Performance, Gallery Show, & Art Party. 7:30 p.m. CA+MP artists-in-residence, feat. new photographic works, performance art, music, interactive installations, and more. $10. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. upperjayartcenter.org
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 3 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Music
Ursa and the Major Key. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Fulton’s Folly. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Sunday, JULY 3
Music
Open Air Disco. & Artist Talk. 5 p.m. Artist Randi Renate & vinyl mixes by Ol’ Cecil. Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown.
Shameless Strangers. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Ferris The Wheeler. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Museum
The Clinton County Historical Association “Summer Sundays at The Bluff Point Lighthouse” on Valcour Island. 1-3 p.m. Transportation to the lighthouse is the responsibility of the individual. Preregister by calling 518-561-0340. Lighthouse exhibits include the history of Lake Champlain Lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s Military History, the 20th Century Camps on Valcour Island and the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper. Visitors may climb to the Lantern Room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view of the lake. All tours of the lighthouse are free, and visitors will receive the Valcour Island Heritage Trail Guide. Donations are appreciated. Information about the Lighthouse can also be found on Facebook or the Museum’s website.
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 5 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Thursday, JULY 7
Exhibit
“Giphantie.” Opening reception 4-8 p.m. Through July 24. Exclusively photographic exhibit will include work from: Alice Boardman, Sam Cecil, Nathan Farb, Daesha Devón Harris, Mark Kurtz, Sean Platt, Carl Rubino, R.L. Stolz, Eleanor Sweeney & Ed Wheeler. Keene Arts, 10881 Route 73, Keene.
Miscellaneous
Nature Hike with Ed: Ferd’s Bog. 1:30 p.m. — 4 p.m. Ed Kanze has published five books. His most recent, Over The Mountain And Home Again: Journeys Of An Adirondack Naturalist brings together stories of nature and adventure in New York State’s Adirondack Park, the largest park in the Lower 48. Meet at the trailhead at 1:30 p.m. Bring proper footwear for a hike like sneakers or boots, appropriate clothing, water and snacks if desired. Registration required for this hike. Directions and more information will be sent after registration. www.theadkx.org $3 for ADKX Members; $5 for general public. 518-352-7311
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Larry Lee Ebere. 6:30 p.m. Country rock and new country music of many eras. Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Mile 12. Boston-based bluegrass band. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 5 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Friday, JULY 8
Music
After Hours. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 7:30 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Saturday, JULY 9
Art
Bob Ross Painting Party to Benefit Upper Jay Art Center. Cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres at 6 p.m. Painting begins at 7 p.m. Desert and gallery presentation to follow. Reserve an easel — $100. Observers $60.Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9n, Upper Jay.
Film
SHE Movie Premiere. 7-9 p.m. Full-length documentary based on SUNY Plattsburgh lecturer Aimee Baker’s award-winning poetry collection, “Doe,” which shines light on missing and unidentified women in the United States. Directed by Vanessa Cicarelli and Jason Greer. Tickets: Orchestra $20, VIP Balcony $60. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St.,Plattsburgh.
Music
Redford Suns. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Tommy Reno. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Museum
North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association presents Solomon Northup Day Virtual Celebration 2022. 2-4 pm. Live stream link: https://youtu.be/Ehod1wDygh0.
Keynote speakers and Northup descendants Vera Jackson Williams & Justin Gilliam, Solomon Northup Day Founder Renee Moore, FEH BOCES New Vision Class students, and musical selections by violinist Henrique Prince. Emcee Andrea Baer. Free. The event was underwritten by Nell Painter.
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 3 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Sunday, JULY 10
Exhibit
Spirit of Place Studio Tour. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Studio tour maps may be picked up at the Westport Heritage House, 6459 Main St., Westport. 518-962-4590.
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 5 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Museum
The Clinton County Historical Association Announces: “Summer Sundays at The Bluff Point Lighthouse” on Valcour Island. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Transportation to the lighthouse will be available between 9 a.m. and 1:30 pm. The cost is $30 per person. Preregister by calling 518-561-0340.
Music
Margarita Mike. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Talk
Winslow Homer’s Adirondack Discovery. 7 p.m. Free. In-person at the ADKX Auditorium with Bill Cross, author of Winslow Homer: American Passage. Evening includes book-signing. After the program, join us for our annual dessert reception in memory of John “Johnny” Collins Jr., former Trustee and interim Director of the museum. Adirondack Experience, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake.
Tuesday, JULY 12
Talk
Adirondack For All Series. Women in the Forest of History: Renderings of Adirondack Wilderness. 7 p.m. Free. Via Zoom. Robin Caudell, staff writer at the Press-Republican newspaper in Plattsburgh and Sandra Weber, writer and researcher specializing in Adirondack History and Women’s History. To register, www.theadkx.org
Wednesday, JULY 13
Music
Spring Street. 7- 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a night of live music with Spring Street – local musicians with a unique mix of old and new rock, blues, and strong vocal harmonies. Tickets available online and at the door. Cost: $5 for 13+, kids 12 and under free. Adirondack Experience, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake.
Thursday, JULY 14
Exhibit
Corscaden Barn Gallery “Salon Show 2022.” Opening reception 4:30-7 p.m. Featuring the work of Ed Wheeler, Michael Gaudreau, Eva Kusmirek Stamper, Kate Gaudreau, Allen Stamper, Stephanie DeManuelle, Sandra Hildreth, Sid Miller, Elsa Dixon, Julia Gronski, Jeff Wiegand, Lynda Mussen, Garrett Jewett, Dennon Walantus. 58 Beers Bridge Way, Keene Valley.
“Giphantie.” 7 p.m. Guitarist Carl Rubino ( who also is part of the art exhibit) will be playing. Come see his work and listen to him play. Exclusively photographic exhibit will include work from: Alice Boardman, Sam Cecil, Nathan Farb, Daesha Devón Harris, Mark Kurtz, Sean Platt, Carl Rubino, R.L. Stolz, Eleanor Sweeney & Ed Wheeler. Keene Arts, 10881 Route 73, Keene.
Miscellaneous
Nature Hike with Ed: Brown’s Tract Inlet. 1:30 p.m. — 4 p.m. Ed Kanze has published five books. His most recent, Over The Mountain And Home Again: Journeys Of An Adirondack Naturalist brings together stories of nature and adventure in New York State’s Adirondack Park, the largest park in the Lower 48. Meet at the trailhead at 1:30 p.m. Bring proper footwear for a hike like sneakers or boots, appropriate clothing, water and snacks if desired. Registration required for this hike. Directions and more information will be sent after registration. www.theadkx.org $3 for ADKX Members; $5 for general public. 518-352-7311
Music
Will Patton Ensemble. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Theater
Adirondack Regional Theatre production of Disney’s Musical “Moana Jr.” 6:30 p.m.Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
”Putting It Together.” 5 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Friday, JULY 15
Music
Kris. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Celebrating Bartók. Musical Presentation by Catherine Beeson violist. A pre-recorded program that will be released on the museum’s YouTube channel. To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Theater
”Putting It Together.” 7:30 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Saturday, JULY 16
Miscellaneous
Plein Air Festival. 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Free with admission. Adirondack Experience. The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. 518-352-7311. Purchase tickets online www.theadkx.org
Music
Plattsburgh Metal Show. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Marie Marie 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Theater
The Book & Blanket Players presents “Little Women: The Broadway Musical.” 4 p.m. The Keene Valley Country Club, 8 Country Club Way. The show is free, donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 518-487-0041 for more information, to make a reservation for either performance and to confirm COVID safety requirements.
”Putting It Together.” 7:30 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Sunday, JULY 17
Museum
The Clinton County Historical Association “Summer Sundays at The Bluff Point Lighthouse” on Valcour Island. 1-3 p.m. Transportation to the lighthouse is the responsibility of the individual. Preregister by calling 518-561-0340. Lighthouse exhibits include the history of Lake Champlain Lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s Military History, the 20th Century Camps on Valcour Island and the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper. Visitors may climb to the Lantern Room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view of the lake. All tours of the lighthouse are free, and visitors will receive the Valcour Island Heritage Trail Guide. Donations are appreciated. Information about the Lighthouse can also be found on Facebook or the Museum’s website.
Music
Jumpin Joe’s All Stars. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Theater
The Book & Blanket Players presents “Little Women: The Broadway Musical.” 3 p.m. The Keene Valley Country Club, 8 Country Club Way. The show is free, donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 518-487-0041 for more information, to make a reservation for either performance and to confirm COVID safety requirements.
”Putting It Together.” 3 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Thursday, JULY 21
Music
The Bootleg Band. 6:30 p.m. Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
HEARD World Music. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Saturday, JULY 23
Museum
Kent-Delord House Museum Secret Gardens Tour. Noon to 5pm, featuring premiere gardens in the City of Plattsburgh. Advance tickets are $10 and will be available through July 22 at the Kent-Delord House Museum and Cook and Gardener or from garden club members. $15 day of tour tickets will be sold at the Kent-Delord House Museum from 12- 1:30 p.m. Day of tour maps will be available at the Kent-Delord House Museum from 12-1:30 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be served at one of the gardens. Proceeds from the Garden Tour will be used to support the work of the Kent-Delord House Museum Garden Club. For more information contact Nancy 518-561-6793 or Linda 518-643-9486.
Music
Damaged Goods. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Sunday, JULY 24
Museum
The Clinton County Historical Association “Summer Sundays at The Bluff Point Lighthouse” on Valcour Island. 1-3 p.m. Transportation to the lighthouse is the responsibility of the individual. Preregister by calling 518-561-0340. Lighthouse exhibits include the history of Lake Champlain Lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s Military History, the 20th Century Camps on Valcour Island and the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper. Visitors may climb to the Lantern Room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view of the lake. All tours of the lighthouse are free, and visitors will receive the Valcour Island Heritage Trail Guide. Donations are appreciated. Information about the Lighthouse can also be found on Facebook or the Museum’s website.
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Tuesday, JULY 26
Songs at Mirror Lake Music Series — Electric Blues Night featuring world-renowned vocalist Shemekia Copeland. 7 p.m. Mid’s Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free admission.518-524-4328. www.songsatmirrorlake.org
Wednesday, JULY 27
Dance
EMERGE125. 7 p.m. Debut performance at the Adirondack Experience.This dual-homed dance company (Harlem & Lake Placid) will be presenting three pieces inspired by the spirit of the Adirondacks. Choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Add dinner to your evening plans! Purchase ahead of time or at the café the evening of the performance. Prix fixe meals cost $25/adults and $12.50 for children under 12. Meals include an entrée (choice of meat or vegetarian), two sides, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverage. Wine and beer will be available for sale. Cafe is open 5:30– 7 p.m. Grounds will be open at 5:30 p.m. Cost: Free 5 and under; 6-12 $12, 13 and over $25. Add dinner to your purchase: $25/adults and $12.50 for children under 12. Adirondack Experience, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. www.theadkx.org.
Thursday, JULY 28
Music
Bella Voca. 6:30 p.m.Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Ray Vega. Vermont’s master of jazz. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Friday, JULY 29
Music
Top Drawer Adult Party. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Saturday, JULY 30
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
Music
Devil’s Lettuce. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Sunday, JULY 31
Museum
The Clinton County Historical Association “Summer Sundays at The Bluff Point Lighthouse” on Valcour Island. 1-3 p.m. Transportation to the lighthouse is the responsibility of the individual. Preregister by calling 518-561-0340. Lighthouse exhibits include the history of Lake Champlain Lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s Military History, the 20th Century Camps on Valcour Island and the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper. Visitors may climb to the Lantern Room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view of the lake. All tours of the lighthouse are free, and visitors will receive the Valcour Island Heritage Trail Guide. Donations are appreciated. Information about the Lighthouse can also be found on Facebook or the Museum’s website.
Music
Aaron Martin. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Thursday, AUGUST 4
Music
The Busco Bandits. 6:30 p.m.Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Meadowmount School of Music, Petey Cerf Memorial Concert. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Thursday, AUGUST 11
Music
Mary McCaffrey & 5 O’Clock Somewhere. 6:30 p.m. Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Cricket Blue. Vermont-based folk/indie group with cellos and voice. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Sunday, AUGUST 14
Exhibits
Spirt of Place Studio Tour. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Studio tour maps may be picked up at the Westport Heritage House, 6459 Main St., Westport. 518-962-4590.
Thursday, AUGUST 18
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Music
Celebrating Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom discussion with Lucian Ban, pianist. “Retracing Bartók – From Transylvania to Saranac Lake, Béla Bartók’s Lifelong Affair with Folk Music.” To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Big Hat, No Cattle. Upbeat cowboy Western swing. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Sunday, SEPTEMBER 4
Music
Northern Current. Noon-9:30 p.m. A community music festival featuring TEKE:TEKE, Ghost Front Orchestra, The Big Takeover, Rose & The Bros, The Outcrops and Crackin Foxy. Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Thursday, SEPTEMBER 15
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Music
Celebrating Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom discussion with Peter Laki, Ph.D. “From the Wellspring to the Ocean — Bartók’s Life Journey.” To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash. 7:30 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. 518-563-1604. www.strandcenter.org
Saturday, SEPTEMBER 24
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
Thursday, OCTOBER 20
Music
Celebrating of Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom presentation by Historic Saranac Lake staff about the Bartók Cabin and the museum’s new collection of Bartók artifacts. To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
ONGOING
Exhibits
“Blurred Lines” by Jordan King. Through June 24. The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. For more information on this event, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
“Under Adirondack Skies.” Features the work of Adirondack Daily Enterprise photographer Eric Adsit. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Visit www.adsitmediaworks.com to see more of Adsit’s work.
49th Annual Tupper Lake Arts Show. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
”Flowers” Eleanor Sweeney exhibition. June 3-27. The Adirondack Artists Guild gallery, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Photographs by Skip Murray. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
“Giphantie.” July 7-24. Exclusively photographic exhibit will include work from: Alice Boardman, Sam Cecil, Nathan Farb, Daesha Devón Harris, Mark Kurtz, Sean Platt, Carl Rubino, R.L. Stolz, Eleanor Sweeney & Ed Wheeler. Keene Arts, 10881 Route 73, Keene.
”Cut & Paste: Collages by Anastasia Osolin.” The show will run from July 1– August. Masks are requested when visiting the gallery. The Adirondack Artists Guild is located at 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. 518-891-2615. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 until 5, and 11-3 on Sundays.
”JOE REMILLARD: Adirondack Vision.” Through August 5. Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Burke Gallery, Myers Fine Arts Building, 101 Broad Street, Plattsburgh.
Spirit of Place Art Exhibition & Sale. July 1-August 5. 10 a.m.3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesdays. The Westport Heritage House, 6459 Main St., Westport.
Corscaden Barn Gallery “Salon Show 2022.” July 14-Sept. 5. Featuring the work of Ed Wheeler, Michael Gaudreau, Eva Kusmirek Stamper, Kate Gaudreau, Allen Stamper, Stephanie DeManuelle, Sandra Hildreth, Sid Miller, Elsa Dixon, Julia Gronski, Jeff Wiegand, Lynda Mussen, Garrett Jewett, Dennon Walantus. 58 Beers Bridge Way, Keene Valley. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 518-576-9850.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can lean the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship.
Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
UPCOMING
The American Pickers. Month of August. The History Channel hit television returns to New York to film episodes of the hit television series. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. Facebook: @GotAPick
The Annual Summer Members Show Opening Reception. July 1-29. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St., in Plattsburgh. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
Bluff Point Lighthouse. July 3, 1-3 p.m. Three floors of exhibits. Transportation to Valcour Island is visitor’s responsibility. Clinton County Historical Association 518-561-0340.
Sunday on the Island. July 10. $30 per person. Transportation to Valcour Island by Capt. Mickey Maynard and tours of the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Register early 518-561-0340.
Secret Gardens Tour. July 23. Noon-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Advance tickets $10 June 24-July 22 at the museum or Cook & Gardener, Plattsburgh. Day of tour tickets $15, noon-3 p.m. at museum. Complimentary refreshments served. Call Nancy at 518-561-6793 or Linda at 518-643-9486.
Whimsical Twigs & Bark Creations by Mike Campisi. July 1-30.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
Home in the Adirondacks: Paddling Perspectives with Patrick McPhee and Patricia Bellerose. July 1-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Online: patrickmcphee.com and www.patriciabellerose.com.
Sunday on the Island. August 7. $30 per person. Transportation to Valcour Island by Capt. Mickey Maynard and tours of the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Register early 518-561-0340.
Adirondack Center for Writing presents First Annual Kickass Writers Festival. Aug. 19-20. Pendragon Theater, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Aug. 19: New York State Author, AYAD AKHTAR, and the 2021 New York State Poet, Willie Perdomo. Introductions by former New York State Writer, Russell Banks along with the award-winning poet Chase Twichell. This specific reading is the result of a collaboration with the New York State Writers Institute at SUNY Albany. Aug. 20: Memoirist, feminist, and humanitarian Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. Showcase of festival authors such as Gwen Kirby, musician Marcia Belsky at the Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Wood-En-Lightened: Sculpture, Furniture, Light, and Video with artist Tyler Schrader. Aug. 3-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.. Free. Opening reception on August 3, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Visit www.tylerschrader.com
The Elusive Wild Sculptures & Paintings by PJ LaBarge. Aug. 3-30. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Visit: www.pjlabarge.com
Saranac Lake ArtWorks 14th Annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival. August 15 – 20.
Visit: SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air
2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. August 20-28
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. One-day, in-person format at the Essex County Fairgrounds on September 24.
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
