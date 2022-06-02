SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Thursday, June 2
Music
Guerilla Toss. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Friday, JUNE 3
Dance
Adirondack Dance Company presents An Evening of the Arts featuring Peter Pan. 7 p.m. Reserved tickets $20 adults, $15 senior/child. Tickets: recitalticketing.com Phone: 518-335-7385.
Music
Adrian Carr. The Golden Hour Album Launch. 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 34 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. $25. Tickets available through Eventbrite. www.AdrianCarrPiano.com
Saturday, JUNE 4
Miscellaneous
Family Fun Festival. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr., Plattsburgh. Local vendors, live music, petting zoo, food, silent auction, raffle, garage sale, book sale.
Field of Dreams Fundraiser. 4 p.m. Silent Auction, food, games, live music. 20 Main, Main St AuSable 647-0020.
MUSIC
80K. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
MUSIC
The Damage. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
MONDAY, JUNE 6
Music
Eric Heveron-Smith, Bass. 7 p.m. Old Mountain Coffee. Free
Tuesday, JUNE 7
Talk
History of the Perry Mills Frog Farm. Bob St. John, president of the Rouses Point and Champlain Historical Society. 6 p.m. House of Prayer, 63 Broad St., Plattsburgh. Presenter Clinton County Historical Association.
Thursday, JUNE 9
Theater
”Mary Poppins.” 7 p.m. A collaboration of Plattsburgh High School Drama Club and Adirondack Regional Theatre at Plattsburgh High School’s auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/63578 or in person at Jackson & Callie in Boynton Square 164 Boynton Avenue Plattsburgh; the Plattsburgh YMCA 17 Oak St Plattsburgh or Bob’s Music in the Plattsburgh Plaza.
Friday, JUNE 10
Music
Susquehanna String Band. 7-8 p.m. Paul Smith’s VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Featuring Rick Bunting, Dan Duggan, and John Kierk combine their individual talent to preform traditional music from America and the British Isles. $15. Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org. Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu.
Kiel Love. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
”Mary Poppins.” 7 p.m. A collaboration of Plattsburgh High School Drama Club and Adirondack Regional Theatre at Plattsburgh High School’s auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/63578 or in person at Jackson & Callie in Boynton Square 164 Boynton Avenue Plattsburgh; the Plattsburgh YMCA 17 Oak St Plattsburgh or Bob’s Music in the Plattsburgh Plaza.
Saturday, JUNE 11
Music
Esther Rogers Baker, cello. 7 p.m. Old Mountain Coffee free
Lilac 94 with Rose Chancler: Two Harps and Piano Laughter, Tears, and Sleep. 7 p.m. Tickets $20/person. Reservations are required and may be made by email (pianobynature@gmail.com) or by phone 518-962-8899. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and masks required.
Plain Jane. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
”Mary Poppins.” 7 p.m. A collaboration of Plattsburgh High School Drama Club and Adirondack Regional Theatre at Plattsburgh High School’s auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/63578 or in person at Jackson & Callie in Boynton Square 164 Boynton Avenue Plattsburgh; the Plattsburgh YMCA 17 Oak St Plattsburgh or Bob’s Music in the Plattsburgh Plaza.
Sunday, JUNE 12
Music
Lilac 94 with Rose Chancler: Two Harps and Piano Laughter, Tears, and Sleep. 3 p.m. Tickets $20/person. Reservations are required and may be made by email (pianobynature@gmail.com) or by phone 518-962-8899. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and masks required.
Jumpin Joe. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
”Mary Poppins.” 7 p.m. A collaboration of Plattsburgh High School Drama Club and Adirondack Regional Theatre at Plattsburgh High School’s auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/63578 or in person at Jackson & Callie in Boynton Square 164 Boynton Avenue Plattsburgh; the Plattsburgh YMCA 17 Oak St Plattsburgh or Bob’s Music in the Plattsburgh Plaza.
Tuesday, JUNE 14
Talk
History of the Black Suffrage Settlement Movement and Its Relationship to Ongoing Conservation Efforts in the Hudson Valley. 7 p.m. Zoom Aaron Mair, a 30-year wilderness expert, environmental justice pioneer, and advisor to the White House’s Commission for Environmental Quality for both the Clinton and Obama administrations. www.theadkx.org.
Thursday, JUNE 16
Clay
Wheel 101. 6-8 p.m. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Teacher: Nancy Armitage of Form n Func. Learn the basics of throwing on the wheel in this five-session class. Learn the studio basics as well as how to create one of a kind wheel thrown pieces finished with glaze. Receive free Open Studio for the duration of the 5 classes so you can practice your new skills outside of class times. Ages 18+. This class is a bridge into our Open Studio program. No prior experience needed. All materials are included. $200 Members / $215 Non-members.
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Saturday, JUNE 18
Museum
Museum Weekend. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission to area museums. Clinton County Historical Association & Museum with special events. Media sponsor Press-Republican.
Music
Devil’s Lettuce. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Sunday, JUNE 19
Museum
Museum Weekend. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission to area museums. Clinton County Historical Association & Museum with special events. Media sponsor Press-Republican.
“Colors of Freedom” Tour. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Features seven different stops with re-enactors, docents, and celebrations of the freedom spirit in Clinton and Essex counties. Sponsored by the North Star Underground Railroad Museum, John Brown Lives!, the Adirondack History Museum and the John Brown Farm State Historic Site. https://northcountryundergroundrailroad.com/forms/web/colors-for-freedom-tour-registration.php. $10 per person, $20 family pass. Pre-registration is required.
MUSIC
Rock Brothers. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Thursday, JUNE 30
Writing
Author Advice: Chris Tebbetts. 7-8 p.m. Zoom. Q & A included. Suggested donation $5. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Thursday, JULY 21
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Saturday, JULY 30
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
Thursday, AUGUST 18
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Thursday, SEPTEMBER 15
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Saturday, SEPTEMBER 24
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
ONGOING
Exhibits
NorthWind Fine Arts Annual Spring Juried Show. May 1-31. www.northwindfineartsgallery.com/juried-shows.
Thru the Lens of Kathleen Bigrow: “Mostly Spruce & Hemlock: Tupper Lake’s Logging Heritage.” May 1-29.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. May 1-30. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Photographs by Skip Murray. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Lucas Haight: Look Again. Third Floor Gallery, Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rt. 9N, Upper Jay. Featuring dreamlike and surreal creations, with an emphasis on relationships and exploration. Phone: 518-946-6074 for gallery hours.
Film
“The Life of Stephen Bates” documentary Filmmaker: Chris Spencer Length: 8.5 minutes https://vimeo.com/641604952/24cfd0a471
Miscellaneous
Introduction to Chinese Brush Painting by teaching artist Jade Lam. A six-week workshop Wednesdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. beginning May 11 virtually via Zoom. Clinton County Office for the Aging will be offering a this free workshop to Clinton County residents ages 55+ are eligible to attend. All materials will be provided. To register, call Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620. Space is limited.
2022 Spring Print Exchange. May 24-June 14. Tuesday Evenings 7-9 -.m. Jess Ackerson, exchange facilitator. Fee Per Student: $175. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. www.blueseedstudios.org
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can lean the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship.
Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Writing
PoemVillage 2022. 200-plus poems by North Country writers in shop windows all over the village of Saranac Lake. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
UPCOMING
49th Annual Tupper Lake Arts Show. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
“Under Adirondack Skies.” Features the work of Adirondack Daily Enterprise photographer Eric Adsit. June 4-26. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Visit www.adsitmediaworks.com to see more of Adsit’s work.
The Annual Summer Members Show Opening Reception. July 1-29. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St., in Plattsburgh. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
Bluff Point Lighthouse. July 3, 1-3 p.m. Three floors of exhibits. Transportation to Valcour Island is visitor’s responsibility. Clinton County Historical Association 518-561-0340.
Sunday on the Island. July 10. $30 per person. Transportation to Valcour Island by Capt. Mickey Maynard and tours of the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Register early 518-561-0340.
Secret Gardens Tour. July 23. Noon-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Advance tickets $10 June 24-July 22 at the museum or Cook & Gardener, Plattsburgh. Day of tour tickets $15, noon-3 p.m. at museum. Complimentary refreshments served. Call Nancy at 518-561-6793 or Linda at 518-643-9486.
Whimsical Twigs & Bark Creations by Mike Campisi. July 1-30.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
Home in the Adirondacks: Paddling Perspectives with Patrick McPhee and Patricia Bellerose. July 1-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Online: patrickmcphee.com and www.patriciabellerose.com.
Sunday on the Island. August 7. $30 per person. Transportation to Valcour Island by Capt. Mickey Maynard and tours of the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Register early 518-561-0340.
Adirondack Center for Writing presents First Annual Kickass Writers Festival. Aug. 19-20. Pendragon Theater, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Aug. 19: New York State Author, AYAD AKHTAR, and the 2021 New York State Poet, Willie Perdomo. Introductions by former New York State Writer, Russell Banks along with the award-winning poet Chase Twichell. This specific reading is the result of a collaboration with the New York State Writers Institute at SUNY Albany. Aug. 20: Memoirist, feminist, and humanitarian Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. Showcase of festival authors such as Gwen Kirby, musician Marcia Belsky at the Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Wood-En-Lightened: Sculpture, Furniture, Light, and Video with artist Tyler Schrader. Aug. 3-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.. Free. Opening reception on August 3, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Visit www.tylerschrader.com
The Elusive Wild Sculptures & Paintings by PJ LaBarge. Aug. 3-30. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Visit: www.pjlabarge.com
Saranac Lake ArtWorks 14th Annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival. August 15 – 20.
Visit: SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air
2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. August 20-28
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. One-day, in-person format at the Essex County Fairgrounds on September 24.
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
