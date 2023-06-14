Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Music
Yam Yam. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Exhibit Opening
Work by Becky Pace. 5 to 7 p.m., Dodge Library, 9 Fiske Road, West Chazy. Show runs through Aug. 15, with all sales donated to the library.
Film
“Shades Inside the Blueline.” 7 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 9N, Upper Jay. $10 suggested donation.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Film
“Your Shorts are Showing” a part of the Lake Placid Film Festival. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Tickets, $15. Purchase at tinyurl.com/3st6uwhb.
Music
Greywolf. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
English Dance. 7 to 9 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairground Road, Plattsburgh. No experience needed. Clean shoes required. $5 per person.
Exhibit Opening
“Ichthyography – the works of Stephen Mutsugoroh DiCerbo.” 5 to 7 p.m., The TiArts Downtown Gallery, 119 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Runs through July 9.
Miscellaneous
Juneteenth Celebration. 5 to 8 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh. Live performances, art displays, activities, food, and more.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Music
Austin and the In-Laws. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Crackin’ Foxy. 7:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Dr, Saranac Lake. $10 suggested donation.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Music
Larry Stone. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Music
Trillium Chamber Players. 7 p.m., Westport Library, 6 Harris Lane, Westport. $15.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
Music
Community String Orchestra of the Adirondacks. 5 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr, Lake Placid. 7:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Dr, Saranac Lake. Donations appreciated.
Soggy Po Boys. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Bootleg. 6:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Film
“Vessel.” 7 p.m., BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Discussion to follow film. Mature topic. $10 suggested donation.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Music
Mallory’s Bush. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Schwarz and Bournaki. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Classical duo of cello and piano. Tickets $10 to $25. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/5ybx75rb.
Trillium Chamber Players. 7 p.m., Keene Arts, 10881 State Hwy 9N, Keene. $15.
Dance
Contra Dance. 7 to 9:15 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairground Road, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 6:30pm; dance will feature live music with Adirondack Two-Step. All are welcome. Admission: $10. Casual attire with clean, comfortable footwear.
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Music
Jumpin Joe. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
Four of the Ways: A Dance Performance. 3 p.m., The Grange, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. Dancers Nicole Dagesse, Jessie Owens and Hanna Satterlee. $10 suggested donation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Theater
“The Rocky Horror Show.” 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Music
Organ Fairchild. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Theater
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. $25 Preview show.
The Rocky Horror Show. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Theater
“The Rocky Horror Show.” 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Music
Stinky Boots String Band. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Studio Two. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Theater
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 3 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
“The Rocky Horror Show.” 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
Exhibit Opening
CraftWorks. 4 to 6 p.m., Tahawus Gallery, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St., AuSable Forks. Work from 12 local artisans. Runs through July 30.
Miscellaneous
Third Annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence. 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Old Base Oval, Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Music
Michelle and Tyler. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Adrian Carr. 3 p.m., Essex Community Church, 2306 Lakeshore Road, Essex.
Theater
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
“The Rocky Horror Show.” 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
ONGOING
Exhibits
“Owls and Other Whimsies.” NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery, 85 Main St., Saranac Lake. Runs through June 30.
“Beads and Bowls.” 5 to 8 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Work by copper artist Toos Roozen-Evans. Show runs through July 4.
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
War of 1812 Museum. Located at 31 Washington Road on the Old Base Museum Campus, the War of 1812 Museum is operated by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. Through video, displays, artifacts, an interactive diorama, and original works of art, the causes and effects of the War of 1812 and the Battles at Plattsburgh in 1814 (the site of the largest invasion in U.S. history) are explored and interpreted. Open May-Oct, Wed-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). www.battleofplattsburgh.org
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
