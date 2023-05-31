Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
Music
Lara Hope and the Arktones. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
Theater
“Rapunzel.” 7 p.m., Strand Center Theater, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $18 to $23. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/265c7sp7.
Exhibit Opening
“Owls and Other Whimsies.” NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery, 85 Main St., Saranac Lake. Runs through June 30.
“Beads and Bowls.” 5 to 8 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Work by copper artist Toos Roozen-Evans. Show runs through July 4.
Miscellaneous
Friday Night Writes. 3 to 7 p.m., Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway St., Saranac Lake. A casual drop-in writing session for creatives of all genres to gather. RSVP online at tinyurl.com/c9cnhtjf. Free, but donations encouraged.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Music
Champlain Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines. 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 34 Oak St., Plattsburgh.
Piano in Nature: Ben Cosgrove. 3 p.m., Essex Quarry CATS Trail, Lakeshore Road, just outside of Essex. Tickets $20, adults; $5, ages 15 and under. Rain location will be Essex Community Church.
Pete Crowley. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Andrew Woodruff and Ithaca College Music Students. 7 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, 8 UMC Road, Saranac.
Bella’s Bartok with Moon Hollow. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
The Rough and Tumble. 7:30 p.m., The Grange, 1610 State Route 22, Whallonsburg. $15, adults; free, ages 18 and under. Email admin@thegrangehall.info for advance tickets.
Miscellaneous
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Miscellaneous
Historic Farm and Garden Festival. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
Music
The Mallet Brothers Band. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Music
Pretty Mitch. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Music
Alice’s Fault. 5 to 8 p.m., AuSable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville.
Midnight Stargazers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Miscellaneous
Poetry reading with Sir Richard of Mooers. 2 p.m., Bookburgh Books, Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Music
Towne Meeting. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Tom Toms. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Music
Yam Yam. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Music
Greywolf. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Music
Austin and the In-Laws. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Crackin’ Foxy. 7:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Dr, Saranac Lake. $10 suggested donation.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Music
Larry Stone. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING
Exhibits
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
War of 1812 Museum. Located at 31 Washington Road on the Old Base Museum Campus, the War of 1812 Museum is operated by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. Through video, displays, artifacts, an interactive diorama, and original works of art, the causes and effects of the War of 1812 and the Battles at Plattsburgh in 1814 (the site of the largest invasion in U.S. history) are explored and interpreted. Open May-Oct, Wed-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). www.battleofplattsburgh.org
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
