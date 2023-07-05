Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, JULY 6
Music
Chestnut Grove. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
The Duo. 6:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Kat Wright. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Theater
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
“The Rocky Horror Show.” 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
Theater
“The Rocky Horror Show.” 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
Exhibit Opening
“Tranisitions.” 5 to 8 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Paintings by Sandra Hildreth. Runs through Aug. 1.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Music
Alibi. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Kickin’ Up Dust. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Theater
“The Rocky Horror Show.” 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
Dance
Swing-Latin-Ballroom Dance with Foxtrot Lesson. 6:30 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairgrounds Rd, Plattsburgh. Doors open 6:30 p.m. with Intro Foxtrot lesson at 7 p.m. General dancing 8 to 9:30 p.m. Admission: $15; USA Dance members and students $10. No partner or experience needed for lesson.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Music
Spiritfest ADK 2023: Christian Music Festival. 2 to 7 p.m., Brightside Farm, 1063 Route 9N, Keeseville. Advance tickets $20, adults; $15, ages 13 to 22; Free, ages 12 and under. Tickets at gate, $25, adults; $20, ages 13 to 22. Purchase in advance online at tinyurl.com/jc6rrak9.
Will Pellerin. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh.
Victor Wainwright. 3 p.m., Olive Ridley’s, 37 Court St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $22 in advance, $25 at door.
Mingo Lodge. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Incahoots. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
“The Rocky Horror Show.” 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $40, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $45, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/8uucknhs.
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
“That’s What Friends are For.” 7:30 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. An evening of songs and stories with Annachristi Cordes, Lucky Cerruti and Matt Sorensen, accompanied by Elizabeth Cordes. Tickets $30 at door. Reserve a spot by calling 518-891-1854.
TUESDAY, JULY 11
Music
Folk Rock Night with the Adam Ezra Group. 7 p.m., Mid’s Park, Main Street, Lake Placid.
THURSDAY, JULY 13
Music
Joslyn and the Sweet Compression. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Disney’s Newsies Jr. 6:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Myra Flynn. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Theater
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Music
Josyln and the Sweet Compression. 8 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $15 suggested donation. Reserve tickets online at tinyurl.com/28pmj5ts
Theater
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
Music
Darkside Skinny Dippers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
John Geno. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Euclid Quartet. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Classical string quartet of violins, cello, and viola. Tickets $10 to $25. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/r9nykzum.
Theater
“Treasure Island: A Musical Reinvention.” 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Keene Valley Country Club, 8 Country Club Way, Keene Valley. Free, but donations accepted. Reservations required. Call 518-487-0041.
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
Music
Maribyrd. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
KTK Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
“What the Constitution Means to Me.” 3 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37 to $43. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/ym4w3mjp.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
Music
Last Call. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Front lawn at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Music
Folkfaces. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
In Cahoots. 6:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Nicholas Edward Williams. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Theater
“The Muppet Cabaret” 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Music
Jaded Ravins. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Ursa and the Major Key. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
Theater
“The Muppet Cabaret” 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
Music
Devil’s Lettuce. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Towne Meeting. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Theater
“The Muppet Cabaret” 2 and 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
Miscellaneous
The Secret Gardens Tour. Noon to 5 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Advance tickets $10 at Cook and Gardener and Kent-Delord House Museum. Day-of tickets $15, available at the museum and Rulf’s Orchard from noon to 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Music
Margarita Mike. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Bella Voca. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
“The Muppet Cabaret” 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
ONGOING
Exhibits
“Ichthyography – the works of Stephen Mutsugoroh DiCerbo.” 5 to 7 p.m., The TiArts Downtown Gallery, 119 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Runs through July 9.
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Work by Becky Pace. Dodge Library, 9 Fiske Road, West Chazy. Show runs through Aug. 15, with all sales donated to the library.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
War of 1812 Museum. Located at 31 Washington Road on the Old Base Museum Campus, the War of 1812 Museum is operated by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. Through video, displays, artifacts, an interactive diorama, and original works of art, the causes and effects of the War of 1812 and the Battles at Plattsburgh in 1814 (the site of the largest invasion in U.S. history) are explored and interpreted. Open May-Oct, Wed-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). www.battleofplattsburgh.org
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
