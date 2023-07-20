Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Music
Folkfaces. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
In Cahoots. 6:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Nicholas Edward Williams. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Theater
"Chesapeake." 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $28. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
"The Muppet Cabaret" 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Music
Jaded Ravins. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Ursa and the Major Key. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
Sober Open-Minded Mic. 7 to 9 p.m., BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Sign-up starts at 6 p.m.
Theater
"The Muppet Cabaret" 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
"Chesapeake." 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
Miscellaneous
Keeseville Community Arts Festival. Various events and locations in Keeseville. Visit tinyurl.com/5w6ejdfk for a full schedule of events.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
Music
Devil's Lettuce. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Towne Meeting. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Theater
"The Muppet Cabaret" 2 and 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
"Chesapeake." 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
Miscellaneous
Keeseville Community Arts Festival. Various events and locations in Keeseville. Visit tinyurl.com/5w6ejdfk for a full schedule of events.
Adirondack Artisan Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adirondack Experience, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake.
The Secret Gardens Tour. Noon to 5 p.m., Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Advance tickets $10 at Cook and Gardener and Kent-Delord House Museum. Day-of tickets $15, available at the museum and Rulf's Orchard from noon to 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Music
Margarita Mike. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Bella Voca. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
"The Muppet Cabaret" 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
"Chesapeake." 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
MONDAY, JULY 24
Film
Rear Window. 8 p.m., Strand Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. $15 at door.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
Theater
"The Muppet Cabaret" 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
Theater
"The Muppet Cabaret" 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
Music
Rose and the Bros. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
The Dual. 6:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Ray Vega. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Theater
"Chesapeake." 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
"The Muppet Cabaret" 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
Theater
"Sleeping Beauty, sort of." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $15, ages over 18; $12.50, ages 18 and under. Day of, $20, ages over 18; $17.50, ages 18 and under.
"The Muppet Cabaret" 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
"Chesapeake." 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
Miscellaneous
Author Meet and Greet with Karen McManus. 7 p.m. Flanders Park, Tupper Lake. Free, but donations encouraged. Visit tinyurl.com/y5ye26vz to register.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Music
Outcrops. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Rustic Riders. 7 p.m., the Great Room at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. $5 suggested donation.
Theater
"Sleeping Beauty, sort of." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $15, ages over 18; $12.50, ages 18 and under. Day of, $20, ages over 18; $17.50, ages 18 and under.
"The Muppet Cabaret" 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets $30, adults; $25, ages 18 and under, in advance. $35, adults; and $30, ages 18 and under, at door. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/4hun4daw.
"Chesapeake." 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Duo. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
"Sleeping Beauty, sort of." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $15, ages over 18; $12.50, ages 18 and under. Day of, $20, ages over 18; $17.50, ages 18 and under.
"Chesapeake." 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
MONDAY, JULY 31
Film
Safety Last. 8 p.m., Strand Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. $15 at door.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
Music
Strawhatters Community Band. 6:30 p.m., St. Alexander's Church, 1 Church St., Morrisonville. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
Music
Holy Hand Grenade. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Too Tall String Band. 6:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Meadowmount School of Music. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
"Chesapeake." 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
"Sleeping Beauty, sort of." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $15, ages over 18; $12.50, ages 18 and under. Day of, $20, ages over 18; $17.50, ages 18 and under.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
Theater
"Sleeping Beauty, sort of." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $15, ages over 18; $12.50, ages 18 and under. Day of, $20, ages over 18; $17.50, ages 18 and under.
"Chesapeake." 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
Exhibit Opening
"The Forest by Your Feet: Intimate Portraits from the Woods." 5 to 8 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show runs through Aug. 29.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
Music
Focus Group. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Model 97. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Theater
"Sleeping Beauty, sort of." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $15, ages over 18; $12.50, ages 18 and under. Day of, $20, ages over 18; $17.50, ages 18 and under.
"Chesapeake." 7:30 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Music
Henrie Bros. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Last Call. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
"Sleeping Beauty, sort of." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $15, ages over 18; $12.50, ages 18 and under. Day of, $20, ages over 18; $17.50, ages 18 and under.
"Chesapeake." 5 p.m., Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. Tickets $37-$43. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mr4bf9tn.
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
Music
Strawhatters Community Band. 6 p.m., Champlain River Street Park, Champlain. Free admission.
Exhibit Opening
"Looking Out — Looking In." 4:30 p.m., Corscaden Barn Gallery, 58 Beers Bridge Way, Keene Valley.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
Music
Guerilla Toss & Roost.World. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
5 O'Clock Somewhere. 6:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
Ploughman's Lunch. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Music
Organ Fairchild. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
Miscellaneous
Upper Jay Art Center Summer Benefit. 7 p.m., 12198 Rte 9N, Upper Jay. Tickets $30. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/mrydryw3.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Music
Neil Young Tribute. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Bootleg Band. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Miscellaneous
Colonial Garden Party. 5 to 7 p.m., Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown. Live music, wine & hors d'oeuvres, and a special artist talk with Randi Renate. $25 per person.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Music
Jumpin Joe. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Taylor LaValley Band. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
Music
Strawhatters Community Band. 6 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, 6 UMC Road, Saranac. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
Music
Ursa and the Major Key. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Front lawn at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Plattsburgh.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
Music
Funk You. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Ryan Clark. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
SATURDAY, AUG 19
Music
2nd Annual Fieldstone Music Festival. 1 to 9 p.m., 324 Creighton Road, Malone. Bands include Tragically Hip cover band the Strictly Hip, local band Ursa and the Major Key. Tickets $15 in advance, $18 at door. Visit tinyurl.com/5fu3w6d6 for more information.
Kevin Wooley. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Neil Gillespie. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Stephanie and Saar. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Music
Towne Meeting. 2 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission: $5 donation.
Laura Thurston. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Just Us. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
"Our Town." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Music
Raisinhead. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Music
Pretty Mitch. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Tunes of Time DJs and Karaoke. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Music
Mingo Lodge. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Larry Ebere. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
"Our Town." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Music
Gentleman Brawlers. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
ONGOING
Exhibits
"Champlain Pathways." Keene Arts, 10881 State Route 9N, Keene. Work inspired by the trails, waterways, mountains, and vibrant natural lands of the Adirondack Park’s Champlain Valley. Runs through July 23.
"12 Artisans of the Northern Adirondack." Tahawus Gallery, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St., 2nd floor, AuSable Forks. Open to public on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m., by appointment call 646-734-0703. Runs through July 29.
"Tranisitions." Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Paintings by Sandra Hildreth. Runs through Aug. 1.
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft." Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
"The Practice of the Wild" and "A State of Wonder." Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 Main St., Malone. Runs through Aug. 12.
Work by Becky Pace. Dodge Library, 9 Fiske Road, West Chazy. Show runs through Aug. 15, with all sales donated to the library.
"The Singular Print." BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Curated by Katherine Levin-Lau. Runs through Aug. 27.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon."
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
War of 1812 Museum. Located at 31 Washington Road on the Old Base Museum Campus, the War of 1812 Museum is operated by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. Through video, displays, artifacts, an interactive diorama, and original works of art, the causes and effects of the War of 1812 and the Battles at Plattsburgh in 1814 (the site of the largest invasion in U.S. history) are explored and interpreted. Open May-Oct, Wed-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). www.battleofplattsburgh.org
Music
Peabody's Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody's Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody's Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
