Sights and Sounds
Thursday, JULY 14
Exhibit
Corscaden Barn Gallery “Salon Show 2022.” Opening reception 4:30-7 p.m. Featuring the work of Ed Wheeler, Michael Gaudreau, Eva Kusmirek Stamper, Kate Gaudreau, Allen Stamper, Stephanie DeManuelle, Sandra Hildreth, Sid Miller, Elsa Dixon, Julia Gronski, Jeff Wiegand, Lynda Mussen, Garrett Jewett, Dennon Walantus. 58 Beers Bridge Way, Keene Valley.
“Giphantie.” 7 p.m. Guitarist Carl Rubino ( who also is part of the art exhibit) will be playing. Come see his work and listen to him play. Exclusively photographic exhibit will include work from: Alice Boardman, Sam Cecil, Nathan Farb, Daesha Devón Harris, Mark Kurtz, Sean Platt, Carl Rubino, R.L. Stolz, Eleanor Sweeney & Ed Wheeler. Keene Arts, 10881 Route 73, Keene.
Miscellaneous
Campfire Oil Painting Workshop with Dennon. 5-7:30 p.m. The Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. The instructor will guide students into painting their own expressive work of a campfire. Painting the night requires subtle color shifts and that pop of light from the campfire. The instructor will demo steps and work on-on-one with students to guide them to their own masterpiece. $35 members/$40 nonmembers. strandcenter.org
Nature Hike with Ed: Brown’s Tract Inlet. 1:30 p.m. — 4 p.m. Ed Kanze has published five books. His most recent, Over The Mountain And Home Again: Journeys Of An Adirondack Naturalist brings together stories of nature and adventure in New York State’s Adirondack Park, the largest park in the Lower 48. Meet at the trailhead at 1:30 p.m. Bring proper footwear for a hike like sneakers or boots, appropriate clothing, water and snacks if desired. Registration required for this hike. Directions and more information will be sent after registration. www.theadkx.org $3 for ADKX Members; $5 for general public. 518-352-7311
Music
Will Patton Ensemble. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Theater
Adirondack Regional Theatre production of Disney’s Musical “Moana Jr.” 6:30 p.m.Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella. (CANCELED) 6 p.m. Opening Gala event. Guests will be served dinner, accompanied by live music courtesy of the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra, followed by the performance.Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org. .
”Putting It Together.” 5 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Friday, JULY 15
Exhibit
Paul Matthews, An Adirondack Artist: Celebration. 5-7 p.m. Rosenberg Gallery Exhibition. Show through October 8. Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown. adkhistorymuseum.org
Music
Kris. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Celebrating Bartók. Musical Presentation by Catherine Beeson violist. A pre-recorded program that will be released on the museum’s YouTube channel. To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Sultans of String. 7 p.m.The Juno-Award nominated ensemble Canadian-based group, led by Chris McKhool, features the international influences of Celtic, Latin, Arabic, South Asian rhythms and beyond. Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Adult (Arts Center Member), $10 Adult (Non-Member): $15.Phone: 518- 352-7715 Email: info@adirondackarts.org
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella. 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org.
”Putting It Together.” 7:30 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Saturday, JULY 16
Exhibit
Aprille Nace:”Light in Nature: An Exploration in Clay” Gary Zack: “2016 Adirondack Series” Reception 2-4 p.m. Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Phone: 518- 352-7715 Email: info@adirondackarts.org
Miscellaneous
Plein Air Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with admission. Adirondack Experience. The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. 518-352-7311. Purchase tickets online www.theadkx.org
Music
Plattsburgh Metal Show. 10 p.m. Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh 518-563-2222.
Marie Marie 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Talk
Clinton County Historical Association presents a a narrated walking tour. 10:30 a.m. The Old Base Oval has been a part of the Military Base from the War of 1812 until the closing of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base in 1995. While on the Tour, your guide will point out the repurposed historic buildings and locations, share pictures of their glorious past, and narrate events that once took place at each site. Special arrangements have been made to see the inside of an Officer’s Quarters and the Memorial Chapel. This one- and one-half hour walking tour will fascinate history buffs and those who have a special relationship with the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base and the rich history of the Champlain Valley. At the end of the tour, copies of “The Plattsburgh Military Reservation, A Pictorial History” by Dr. Richard B. Frost and Melissa A. Peck will be available for those interested in purchasing a copy, and the museum will be open. The tour will begin in front of the CCHA Museum at 98 Ohio Avenue. Please register for the tour by calling 561-0340. Tours are free, and donations are appreciated.
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella. 2 p.m.CANCELED/ 7 p.m., Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org.
The Book & Blanket Players presents “Little Women: The Broadway Musical.” 4 p.m. The Keene Valley Country Club, 8 Country Club Way. The show is free, donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 518-487-0041 for more information, to make a reservation for either performance and to confirm COVID safety requirements.
”Putting It Together.” 7:30 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Sunday, JULY 17
Museum
The Clinton County Historical Association “Summer Sundays at The Bluff Point Lighthouse” on Valcour Island. 1-3 p.m. Transportation to the lighthouse is the responsibility of the individual. Preregister by calling 518-561-0340. Lighthouse exhibits include the history of Lake Champlain Lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s Military History, the 20th Century Camps on Valcour Island and the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper. Visitors may climb to the Lantern Room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view of the lake. All tours of the lighthouse are free, and visitors will receive the Valcour Island Heritage Trail Guide. Donations are appreciated. Information about the Lighthouse can also be found on Facebook or the Museum’s website.
Music
Jumpin Joe’s All Stars. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella. 1 p.m./6 p.m. Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org.
The Book & Blanket Players presents “Little Women: The Broadway Musical.” 3 p.m. The Keene Valley Country Club, 8 Country Club Way. The show is free, donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 518-487-0041 for more information, to make a reservation for either performance and to confirm COVID safety requirements.
”Putting It Together.” 3 p.m. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main Street, Westport. Depot.org 518-962-4449.
Tuesday, JULY 19
Music
2022 Ticonderoga Festival Guild Summer Concert Series: The Ruta Beggars. 7 p.m. — Downtown Ticonderoga, Knights of Columbus Pavilion. All concerts are rain or shine. Spectators are welcomed to bring their own chairs. For more information visit www.tifestivalguild.org. In coordination with this concert series the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is also promoting Take-Out Tuesday’s and encouraging community members and visitors to grab take-out before or after the scheduled concerts. For more information or a list of restaurants visit www.ticonderogany.com.
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella, 7 p.m.. Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org.
Wednesday, JULY 20
Music
Jumpin’ In July: Damaged Goods. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Front Lawn. The Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Free.Concessions will be available on site.
Town of Hague Music in The Park: Lazy Suns. 6:30 p.m. Town of Hague Beach and Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food trucks will also be onsite starting at 5:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the performances will take place at the Hague Community Center. For more information visit www.townofhague.org or call 518-543-6161.
Talk
Anderson Falls Heritage Society presents: Rich in History: A Champlain Valley Reader. 7 p.m. Free, Keeseville Fire Department, 8 Pleasant St. Keeseville. Author Richard Frost will discuss selected topics from his recent book Rich in History, reflecting on historical events in the Champlain Valley. Sponsored by: Anderson Falls Heritage Society, (518) 834-9219, http://www.andersonfalls.org.
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella. 7 p.m. Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org.
Thursday, JULY 21
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Music
The Bootleg Band. 6:30 p.m. Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
HEARD World Music. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella. 7 p.m. Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org.
Friday, JULY 22
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella. 7 p.m. Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org.
Saturday, JULY 23
Museum
Kent-Delord House Museum Secret Gardens Tour. Noon to 5 p.m. Featuring premiere gardens in the City of Plattsburgh. Advance tickets are $10 and will be available through July 22 at the Kent-Delord House Museum and Cook and Gardener or from garden club members. $15 day of tour tickets will be sold at the Kent-Delord House Museum from 12- 1:30 p.m. Day of tour maps will be available at the Kent-Delord House Museum from 12-1:30 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be served at one of the gardens. Proceeds from the Garden Tour will be used to support the work of the Kent-Delord House Museum Garden Club. For more information contact Nancy 518-561-6793 or Linda 518-643-9486.
Miscellaneous
Town of Keene residents and guests will gather at the Keene Valley Library. 2 to 3:30 p.m. to celebrate the over 250 stories available through “Adirondack Community: Capturing, Retaining, and Communicating the Stories of Who We Are,” an OurStoryBridge project. All are welcome.
Music
Damaged Goods. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Jimmy Parker. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., 1080 NYS Route 22. Suggested admission donations: $15 per person, $40 per family. Email sava_horse72@yahoo.com for any questions.
Theater
Artistry Community Theatre’s summer musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic, Cinderella. 5 p.m. Closing Gala. Keeseville Elks Lodge #2072, 1 Elks Lane. Tickets are $15. www.artistrytheatre.org.
Sunday, JULY 24
Music
Pianist Alon Goldstein, Fine Arts Quartet, double-bassist Lizzie Burns collaboration. 7 p.m. Saranac Methodist Church, Route, Saranac. Suggested donation of $15 accepted at the door. Seating is open. For further info: 518-293-7613, e-mail ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
Museum
The Clinton County Historical Association “Summer Sundays at The Bluff Point Lighthouse” on Valcour Island. 1-3 p.m. Transportation to the lighthouse is the responsibility of the individual. Preregister by calling 518-561-0340. Lighthouse exhibits include the history of Lake Champlain Lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s Military History, the 20th Century Camps on Valcour Island and the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper. Visitors may climb to the Lantern Room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view of the lake. All tours of the lighthouse are free, and visitors will receive the Valcour Island Heritage Trail Guide. Donations are appreciated. Information about the Lighthouse can also be found on Facebook or the Museum’s website.
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Tuesday, JULY 26
Music
Songs at Mirror Lake Music Series — Electric Blues Night featuring world-renowned vocalist Shemekia Copeland. 7 p.m. Mid’s Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid. Free admission.518-524-4328. www.songsatmirrorlake.org
2022 Ticonderoga Festival Guild Summer Concert Series: Little Jack. 7 p.m. — Downtown Ticonderoga, Knights of Columbus Pavilion. All concerts are rain or shine. Spectators are welcomed to bring their own chairs. For more information visit www.tifestivalguild.org. In coordination with this concert series the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is also promoting Take-Out Tuesday’s and encouraging community members and visitors to grab take-out before or after the scheduled concerts. For more information or a list of restaurants visit www.ticonderogany.com.
Wednesday, JULY 27
Dance
EMERGE125. 7 p.m. Debut performance at the Adirondack Experience.This dual-homed dance company (Harlem & Lake Placid) will be presenting three pieces inspired by the spirit of the Adirondacks. Choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Add dinner to your evening plans! Purchase ahead of time or at the café the evening of the performance. Prix fixe meals cost $25/adults and $12.50 for children under 12. Meals include an entrée (choice of meat or vegetarian), two sides, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverage. Wine and beer will be available for sale. Cafe is open 5:30– 7 p.m. Grounds will be open at 5:30 p.m. Cost: Free 5 and under; 6-12 $12, 13 and over $25. Add dinner to your purchase: $25/adults and $12.50 for children under 12. Adirondack Experience, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. www.theadkx.org.
Music
Town of Hague Music in The Park: Stony Creek Band. 6:30 p.m. Town of Hague Beach and Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food trucks will also be onsite starting at 5:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the performances will take place at the Hague Community Center. For more information visit www.townofhague.org or call 518-543-6161.
Thursday, JULY 28
Music
Jumpin’ In July: Beau Sassier Trio. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Front Lawn. The Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Free. Concessions will be available on site.
Music
Bella Voca. 6:30 p.m.Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Ray Vega. Vermont’s master of jazz. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Friday, JULY 29
Music
Top Drawer Adult Party. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Saturday, JULY 30
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
Music
Devil’s Lettuce. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Sunday, JULY 31
Museum
Benefit Gala & Harold K. Hochschild Award. 6-9 p.m. Tickets $250-$25,000. The Adirondack Experience, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. 518-352-7311, extension 119 or 125. info@theadkx.org
The Clinton County Historical Association “Summer Sundays at The Bluff Point Lighthouse” on Valcour Island. 1-3 p.m. Transportation to the lighthouse is the responsibility of the individual. Preregister by calling 518-561-0340. Lighthouse exhibits include the history of Lake Champlain Lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s Military History, the 20th Century Camps on Valcour Island and the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper. Visitors may climb to the Lantern Room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view of the lake. All tours of the lighthouse are free, and visitors will receive the Valcour Island Heritage Trail Guide. Donations are appreciated. Information about the Lighthouse can also be found on Facebook or the Museum’s website.
Music
Aaron Martin. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks.518-647-0020.
Taylor LaValley Band. 6:30 p.m. Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain
Tuesday, AUGUST 2
Music
2022 Ticonderoga Festival Guild Summer Concert Series: Rich Ortiz. 7 p.m. — Downtown Ticonderoga, Knights of Columbus Pavilion. All concerts are rain or shine. Spectators are welcomed to bring their own chairs. For more information visit www.tifestivalguild.org. In coordination with this concert series the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is also promoting Take-Out Tuesday’s and encouraging community members and visitors to grab take-out before or after the scheduled concerts. For more information or a list of restaurants visit www.ticonderogany.com.
Wednesday, AUGUST 3
Music
Town of Hague Music in The Park: Willie Playmore Band. 6:30 p.m. Town of Hague Beach and Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food trucks will also be onsite starting at 5:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the performances will take place at the Hague Community Center. For more information visit www.townofhague.org or call 518-543-6161.
Thursday, AUGUST 4
Music
The Busco Bandits. 6:30 p.m.Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Meadowmount School of Music, Petey Cerf Memorial Concert. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Tuesday, AUGUST 9
Music
Ticonderoga Festival Guild Summer Concert Series: Too Tall String Band. 7 p.m. — Downtown Ticonderoga, Knights of Columbus Pavilion. All concerts are rain or shine. Spectators are welcomed to bring their own chairs. For more information visit www.tifestivalguild.org. In coordination with this concert series the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is also promoting Take-Out Tuesday’s and encouraging community members and visitors to grab take-out before or after the scheduled concerts. For more information or a list of restaurants visit www.ticonderogany.com.
Wednesday, AUGUST 10
Music
Town of Hague Music in The Park: Ben Rounds Band. 6:30 p.m. Town of Hague Beach and Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food trucks will also be onsite starting at 5:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the performances will take place at the Hague Community Center. For more information visit www.townofhague.org or call 518-543-6161.
Thursday, AUGUST 11
Music
Mary McCaffrey & 5 O’Clock Somewhere. 6:30 p.m. Samuel de Champlain Center Stage Concert Series, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street. In case of rain, events will be held in the Rouses Point Recreation Center.
Cricket Blue. Vermont-based folk/indie group with cellos and voice. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Saturday, AUGUST 13
Music
Champlain Village Fest Ice Cream Social. Noon-3 p.m. Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
Sunday, AUGUST 14
Exhibit
Spirit of Place Studio Tour. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Studio tour maps may be picked up at the Westport Heritage House, 6459 Main St., Westport. 518-962-4590.
Tuesday, AUGUST 16
Music
Ticonderoga Festival Guild Summer Concert Series: Ashley Sophia. 7 p.m. — Downtown Ticonderoga, Knights of Columbus Pavilion. All concerts are rain or shine. Spectators are welcomed to bring their own chairs. For more information visit www.tifestivalguild.org. In coordination with this concert series the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is also promoting Take-Out Tuesday’s and encouraging community members and visitors to grab take-out before or after the scheduled concerts. For more information or a list of restaurants visit www.ticonderogany.com.
Wednesday, AUGUST 17
Music
Town of Hague Music in The Park: Scotty Mack Rock Show. 6:30 p.m. Town of Hague Beach and Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food trucks will also be onsite starting at 5:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the performances will take place at the Hague Community Center. For more information visit www.townofhague.org or call 518-543-6161.
Thursday, AUGUST 18
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Music
Celebrating Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom discussion with Lucian Ban, pianist. “Retracing Bartók – From Transylvania to Saranac Lake, Béla Bartók’s Lifelong Affair with Folk Music.” To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Big Hat, No Cattle. Upbeat cowboy Western swing. 7 p.m. Ballard Park Summer Concerts are free to all, with open seating on a grassy hillside overlooking the Pavilion and Lake Champlain, with the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond. Food is available for purchase from DaCy Meadow Farms, a local farm-to-table purveyor. Picnicking is encouraged. Blankets or low chairs are recommended. A voluntary raffle at intermission raises funds and earns the winner an enjoyable prize.
Friday, AUGUST 19
Music
Busco Bandits Concert. 6:30 p.m. Bill Earl Park, River Street, Champlain.
Sunday, AUGUST 21
Music
Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. 3 p.m., Elley-Long Music Center: Beloved Piano Quartet.$40 adults. $25 students.
Tuesday, AUGUST 23
Music
2022 Ticonderoga Festival Guild Summer Concert Series: Emish. 7 p.m. — Downtown Ticonderoga, Knights of Columbus Pavilion. All concerts are rain or shine. Spectators are welcomed to bring their own chairs. For more information visit www.tifestivalguild.org. In coordination with this concert series the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is also promoting Take-Out Tuesday’s and encouraging community members and visitors to grab take-out before or after the scheduled concerts. For more information or a list of restaurants visit www.ticonderogany.com.
Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival: Illumination. 10:30 a.m.All Souls Interfaith Gathering. Catalyst Quartet. Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave., Colchester, Vt. $25 adults and students free.
Wednesday, AUGUST 24
Music
Town of Hague Music in The Park: Bob Stump American Roots Show. 6:30 p.m. Town of Hague Beach and Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food trucks will also be onsite starting at 5:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the performances will take place at the Hague Community Center. For more information visit www.townofhague.org or call 518-543-6161.
Wednesday, AUGUST 31
Music
Town of Hague Music in The Park: Rich Ortiz. 6:30 p.m. Town of Hague Beach and Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food trucks will also be onsite starting at 5:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the performances will take place at the Hague Community Center. For more information visit www.townofhague.org or call 518-543-6161.
Sunday, SEPTEMBER 4
Music
Northern Current. Noon-9:30 p.m. A community music festival featuring TEKE:TEKE, Ghost Front Orchestra, The Big Takeover, Rose & The Bros, The Outcrops and Crackin Foxy. Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
Thursday, SEPTEMBER 15
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Music
Celebrating Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom discussion with Peter Laki, Ph.D. “From the Wellspring to the Ocean — Bartók’s Life Journey.” To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash. 7:30 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. 518-563-1604. www.strandcenter.org
Saturday, SEPTEMBER 17
Festival
44th Annual St. Augustine’s Applefest. Craft fair at 10 a.m., food, games, raffles, community parade at 11 a.m., Chicken BBQ at 1:30 p.m. Peru.
Saturday, SEPTEMBER 24
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
Thursday, OCTOBER 20
Music
Celebrating of Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom presentation by Historic Saranac Lake staff about the Bartók Cabin and the museum’s new collection of Bartók artifacts. To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
ONGOING
Classes
“Meadowmount in Concert.” Every Wednesday July 6-August 10. 7 p.m. Livestream on The Violin Channel, which features an outstanding student showcase LIVE from the famed school. Here is the Violin Channel’s Facebook page for streaming: https://www.facebook.com/events/427299279112142/?ref=newsfeed
For those who would like to attend this event, or any of Meadowmount’s 30-plus concerts this summer, find out more at www.meadowmount.org/schedule.
Soft Sculpture with Patricia Downs. Sundays, July 24-August 28, 10 a.m.-Noon. The Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Students will learn to make armatures from wire and a canvas stretcher, to weave onto and cover their armatures in fibers/recycled materials/etc., to warp your piece into desired abstract shape, and finish with layers and extra details on top of your piece to create intricacy and depth. $165 Members | $180 Non-Members. All fiber materials included, but students are encouraged to bring in their own fibers to use to make each project more personal. (Ages 15+). strandcenter.org
Exhibit
Photographs by Skip Murray. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
“Giphantie.” July 7-24. Exclusively photographic exhibit will include work from: Alice Boardman, Sam Cecil, Nathan Farb, Daesha Devón Harris, Mark Kurtz, Sean Platt, Carl Rubino, R.L. Stolz, Eleanor Sweeney & Ed Wheeler. Keene Arts, 10881 Route 73, Keene.
Wild at Heart” featuring the multi-media works of three Adirondack women artists. Extended through July 30. Open anytime by appointment: 646-734-0703. Open to public Walk-ins on Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd floor, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. TahawusCenter@gmail.com.
Aprille Nace:”Light in Nature: An Exploration in Clay” Gary Zack: “2016 Adirondack Series” Through July 31. Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Phone: 518- 352-7715 Email: info@adirondackarts.org
”Cut & Paste: Collages by Anastasia Osolin.” The show will run from July 1– August. Masks are requested when visiting the gallery. The Adirondack Artists Guild is located at 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. 518-891-2615. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 until 5, and 11-3 on Sundays.
”JOE REMILLARD: Adirondack Vision.” Through August 5. Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Burke Gallery, Myers Fine Arts Building, 101 Broad Street, Plattsburgh.
Spirit of Place Art Exhibition & Sale. July 1-August 5. 10 a.m.3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesdays. The Westport Heritage House, 6459 Main St., Westport.
Corscaden Barn Gallery “Salon Show 2022.” July 14-Sept. 5. Featuring the work of Ed Wheeler, Michael Gaudreau, Eva Kusmirek Stamper, Kate Gaudreau, Allen Stamper, Stephanie DeManuelle, Sandra Hildreth, Sid Miller, Elsa Dixon, Julia Gronski, Jeff Wiegand, Lynda Mussen, Garrett Jewett, Dennon Walantus. 58 Beers Bridge Way, Keene Valley. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 518-576-9850.
Paul Matthews, An Adirondack Artist. Curated by Frissie Reed, this exhibit features a selection of Matthews’ stunning landscapes and portraits. Rosenberg Gallery Exhibition. Show through October 8. Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown. adkhistorymuseum.org
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can lean the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship.
Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Writing
Anne LaBastille Women’s Writing Weekend. Registration open. Friday, June 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m. Great Camp Sagamore in Raquette Lake. Spots are limited and tend to fill quickly. Register: www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
UPCOMING
The American Pickers. Month of August. The History Channel hit television returns to New York to film episodes of the hit television series. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. Facebook: @GotAPick
The Annual Summer Members Show Opening Reception. July 1-29. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St., in Plattsburgh. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
Bluff Point Lighthouse. July 3, 1-3 p.m. Three floors of exhibits. Transportation to Valcour Island is visitor’s responsibility. Clinton County Historical Association 518-561-0340.
Secret Gardens Tour. July 23. Noon-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Advance tickets $10 June 24-July 22 at the museum or Cook & Gardener, Plattsburgh. Day of tour tickets $15, noon-3 p.m. at museum. Complimentary refreshments served. Call Nancy at 518-561-6793 or Linda at 518-643-9486.
Sunday on the Island. July 10. $30 per person. Transportation to Valcour Island by Capt. Mickey Maynard and tours of the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Register early 518-561-0340.
Whimsical Twigs & Bark Creations by Mike Campisi. July 1-30.Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free.
Home in the Adirondacks: Paddling Perspectives with Patrick McPhee and Patricia Bellerose. July 1-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Mon-Sun, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Online: patrickmcphee.com and www.patriciabellerose.com.
Sunday on the Island. August 7. $30 per person. Transportation to Valcour Island by Capt. Mickey Maynard and tours of the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Register early 518-561-0340.
Adirondack Center for Writing presents First Annual Kickass Writers Festival. Aug. 19-20. Pendragon Theater, 15 Brandy Brook, Saranac Lake. Aug. 19: New York State Author, AYAD AKHTAR, and the 2021 New York State Poet, Willie Perdomo. Introductions by former New York State Writer, Russell Banks along with the award-winning poet Chase Twichell. This specific reading is the result of a collaboration with the New York State Writers Institute at SUNY Albany. Aug. 20: Memoirist, feminist, and humanitarian Silvia Vasquez-Lavado. Showcase of festival authors such as Gwen Kirby, musician Marcia Belsky at the Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Wood-En-Lightened: Sculpture, Furniture, Light, and Video with artist Tyler Schrader. Aug. 3-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.. Free. Opening reception on August 3, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Visit www.tylerschrader.com
The Elusive Wild Sculptures & Paintings by PJ LaBarge. Aug. 3-30. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Visit: www.pjlabarge.com
Saranac Lake ArtWorks 14th Annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival. August 15 – 20.
Visit: SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air
2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. August 20-28
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. One-day, in-person format at the Essex County Fairgrounds on September 24.
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
