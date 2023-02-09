Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.