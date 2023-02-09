Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
Theater
“12 Angry Jurors.” 7:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets, $15. Available at www.strandcenter.org.
Miscellaneous
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. All day, Saranac Lake. Events all over town. Find a full schedule online at www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com/schedule.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
Music
Peoples Band. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
“12 Angry Jurors.” 7:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets, $15. Available at www.strandcenter.org.
Film
“Father Stu.” 6 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 E Main St., Chateaugay. $5 per person or $12 family ticket.
Miscellaneous
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. All day, Saranac Lake. Events all over town. Find a full schedule online at www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com/schedule.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Music
Margarita Mike. 4 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
AfterHours. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
“12 Angry Jurors.” 7:30 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets, $15. Available at www.strandcenter.org.
Film
“The Migration Crisis: Video Shorts and Discussion.” 7 p.m., The Grange, 1610 State Route 22, Whallonsburg. Presented by the Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants.
Miscellaneous
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. All day, Saranac Lake. Events all over town. Find a full schedule online at www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com/schedule.
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
Music
Pre-Super Bowl with Mingo. 3 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Theater
“12 Angry Jurors.” 2 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets, $15. Available at www.strandcenter.org.
Film
“Super Pets.” 6 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 E Main St., Chateaugay. $5 per person or $12 family ticket.
Miscellaneous
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. All day, Saranac Lake. Events all over town. Find a full schedule online at www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com/schedule.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Music
Trivioke with Chris. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Music
Hamjob. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Music
Duprey’s. 4 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Drunk off Diesel. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Film
”The Alpinist.” 7 p.m., The Grange, 1610 Route 22, Whallonsburg. $7, adults; $4, ages 18 and under.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Music
Open Mic. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
Music
The Apollos. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Music
Matt Bodeo. 4 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Forged from the Ashes. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
DEADLINES
Literary
Adirondack Center for Writing Launches First Teen Writing Anthology. Submissions are due by midnight on March 10, 2023. Submissions are open for Wild Words, the first Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology. This brand new, yearly print publication is designed to be a place for teens living in the North Country to publish their creative writing, including poetry, short stories, memoirs, personal essays, sci-fi, and fantasy. Any teen (age 13-19) living in the North Country is eligible to submit writing (10 pages max) for consideration in the anthology, which will be published in the spring of 2023. Visit www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org/wildwords for more information.
ONGOING
Exhibits
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Winter Games. 5 to 8 p.m., Adirondack Artists’ Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show highlighting winter sports at in the North Country to celebrate the World University Games. Show runs through end of January.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
