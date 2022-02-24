Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Film
Sheriff Stephen Bates Documentary (view on-request at Bixby Library). 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. https://bixbylibrary.org/event/stephen-bates-documentary-showing/
Reading
Dr Randall Horton, poet and memoirist, with three-piece ensemble. 7 p.m. Cardinal Lounge, Angell College Center. SUNY Plattsburgh English Department Visiting Writer Series. Sponsors English Department, CAS and Dean of Arts and Sciences. Free. This event is offered in person and via Zoom. In-person attendees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear a mask. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link. 518-564-2090 To register: alumni@plattsburgh.edu
Writing
Author Advice, Jamie Sheffield. 7-8 p.m. On Zoom. Informal talks with authors on their path to publication. $5 donation suggested. www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Talk
“Col Lewis Cook, Intersectionality and Me in the Colonial North Country” presented by Dr. Melissane Schrems, an expert on North Country Black and Indigenous history. 5-6 p.m. SUNY Plattsburgh, Angell College Center, Alumni Conference Room. Schrems is the MacAllaster Professor of North Country Studies at St. Lawrence University. The presentation is free and open to the public. Masks are required. It will also be livestreamed on Instagram at @h.u.b_sunyplatts.
For more information, contact Dr. Michelle Bonati, assistant professor in teacher education and campus lead, Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center, at 518-564-5123 or email mbona005@plattsburgh.edu.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Talk
Stephen Bates: From Slave to Sheriff – Virtual Panel. 1-2:30 p.m. Register to attend. https://bixbylibrary.org/event/batesbixby/
Writing
My First Fanzine. 10 a.m.-Noon. Adirondack Center for Writing with The Link Arts Center. 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Ages 8-12. Free. www.bit.lyacwzine.
Teen Zine. 1-3 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing with The Link Arts Center. 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Ages 13-17. Free. www.bit.lyacwzine.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Visual Arts
Creative February – Daily Painting Demonstration. 7 p.m. Join Takeyce live from her studio as she completes her final daily painting of Creative February 2022. Adirondack Experience virtual event. For additional information, call 518-352-7311 or visit www.theADKX.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks 647-0020.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
Symposium
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. Tours 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh.
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. 3-4 p.m. Yokum Room 200, SUNY Plattsburgh. Lectures: “Pursuing beauty in bewilderment at its profusion: Reflections on Gender and Sexuality in Rockwell Kent’s Greenland Materials” presented by Susan Vanek and Dr. Jette Rygaard. This presentation explores the representation of gender and sexuality in Kent’s Greenland works, focusing on the depiction of women as “beautiful and unmoral”, caretakers of men and objects of desire. For guests who are unable to travel, register in advance for this webinar: https://plattsburgh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6mQKkxdcTZaQue2qxlBsqw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. 4-5 p.m. North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent. Meet the Artist: Denis Defibaugh and Dr. Jetta Rygaard, Burke Gallery, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh.
Defibaugh, a retired photography professor at Rochester Institute of Technology and Dr. Jette Rygaard, an emeritus professor at the University of Greenland, were part of a team that received a grant from the National Science Foundation that proposed to follow Kent’s path through Greenland documenting the changing people, history, and landscape.
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. 5-6 p.m. “New light on the friendship between Rockwell Kent and Knud Rasmussen” presented by Erik Torm, author “When the Colour Ceases to be Just a Color,” “Rockwell Kent’s Greenland Paintings,” Research Fellow Uummannaq Polar Institute. For guests who are unable to travel, register in advance for this webinar: https://plattsburgh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TkA19KATT7ybxjT8pXX5Vw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwell Kent Mini-Symposium. Wine Down at The Rockwell Kent Gallery. 6–8 p.m. Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh. Wind down the day celebrating Kent and his spirit of exploration at The Rockwell Kent Gallery. A selection of speakers across disciplines will offer short meditations on the theme of journey and exploration in their personal, intellectual, and professional lives, while also sharing selections from Kent’s work. Meet, mingle, and explore this lovely space and the work of this important artist.
