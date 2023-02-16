Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Music
Too Tall String Band. 7 p.m., Plattsburgh United Methodist Church chapel, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh.
Hamjob. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Music
Duprey’s. 4 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Drunk off Diesel. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Film
”The Alpinist.” 7 p.m., The Grange, 1610 Route 22, Whallonsburg. $7, adults; $4, ages 18 and under.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Music
Open Mic. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
”Sacre.” 7:30 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid. Australia-based circus company, Circa, will perform its reimagining of Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.” Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/5n72ps64.
Film
“Storming Caesars Palace.” 7 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Register for event at tinyurl.com/54hp5zvd.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Miscellaneous
SpeakEazy Storytelling Open Mic. 7 to 9 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Signups start at 6:45 p.m. Tickets $5. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/2mkbe5mu or pay at door.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
Music
The Apollos. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Theater
“Fact or Fiction.” 7 p.m., The Garagery, 53 main St. Rear, Saranac Lake. In this live storytelling game, six performers will take the stage in turn to share short tales. The audience will be invited to ask questions of each performer in order to decide whether the story they just heard was true or all lies. Audience members, whether solo or in self-selected teams, will keep track of their score as the night progresses, and those with the most correct guesses will be declared winners. Admission is a $10 donation to ACW. Tickets are available for purchase on the ACW website, or at the door.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Music
Matt Bodeo. 4 p.m., 20 Main, Main St, AuSable Forks.
Forged from the Ashes. 10 p.m., Monopole Bar, 7 Protection Ave., Plattsburgh.
Dance
Contra Dance. 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Square Dance Club, 84 Fairground Road, Plattsburgh. Dance will feature live music with Adirondack Two-Step and caller Jeremy Clifford. No experience needed. Admission, $10. Casual attire with clean, comfortable footwear.
Miscellaneous
‘Tree of Life’ Watercolor Workshop. 10 a.m. to noon, Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County Master Gardeners. Email jmw442@cornell.edu or call 518-561-7450 to register for the event.
