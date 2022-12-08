Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Theater
”Tragedy: A Tragedy.” 7 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Tickets, $15.
Ringing Down the Curtain. 7 p.m., E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, SUNY Plattsburgh, 47 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. SUNY Plattsburgh’s annual showcase of students’ work in theater and dance.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Theater
”Tragedy: A Tragedy.” 7 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Tickets, $15.
Miscellaneous
”The Back Door.” 6:30 p.m., Newman Center, 90 Broad St., Plattsburgh. Slideshow of Paula Allen’s photographs accompanied by local pianist/composer Adrian Carr. Janet McFetridge will introduce the program with some facts regarding the thousands of asylum seekers that have crossed the border into Canada at Roxham Road in the Town of Champlain. Suggested donation $10. Donations of winter hats/scarves/gloves or small stuffed animals gratefully accepted.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Music
Winter Holiday Concert. 7:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. All attendees must be fully COVID-19 vaccinated. Non-perishable items and/or monetary donations will be accepted for the Saranac Lake Food Pantry.
Theater
”Tragedy: A Tragedy.” 7 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Tickets, $15.
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
Music
The High Peaks Ringers. 2 p.m., Adirondack Community Church, 2583 Main St., Lake Placid. Free, but donations appreciated.
Happy Holidays with Towne Meeting. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh. $10, adults; $5, ages 12 and under.
”In this Moment” music and spoken word. 4 p.m., Keene Valley Congregational Church, 1791 NY-73 Scenic, Keene Valley. Acclaimed harpist, singer, songwriter, actress and storyteller Martha Gallagher to perform. Free, but donations accepted.
Theater
”Tragedy: A Tragedy.” 3 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Tickets, $15.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
Music
Acoustic Christmas Show. 7 p.m., Plattsburgh United Methodist Church Chapel, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. Performers will include Stan Ransom, Funkyfreddy, Paul Carson, Justin Ihne, Tom and Anthony Semeraro and Peter Cadieux. Donations accepted.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
Music
Keeseville-Peru Ecumenical Choir. 7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Church, 1803 Main St., Keeseville. Free admission.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
Music
Christmas Lessons and Carols. 3 p.m., Essex Community Church, 2306 Lakeshore Road, Essex.
Keeseville-Peru Ecumenical Choir. 7:30 p.m., St. Augustine’s Church, 3035 N Main St, Peru. Free admission.
DEADLINES
Literary
Adirondack Center for Writing Launches First Teen Writing Anthology. Submissions are due by midnight on March 10, 2023. Submissions are open for Wild Words, the first Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology. This brand new, yearly print publication is designed to be a place for teens living in the North Country to publish their creative writing, including poetry, short stories, memoirs, personal essays, sci-fi, and fantasy. Any teen (age 13-19) living in the North Country is eligible to submit writing (10 pages max) for consideration in the anthology, which will be published in the spring of 2023. Visit www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org/wildwords for more information.
ONGOING
Workshops
A cappella Workshop. Oct. 5 to Dec. 14. A free singing workshop is being offered by the Champlain Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines for 11 weeks at the First Baptist Church, 38 Oak Street, Plattsburgh. The workshops will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Women from high school and older are invited to improve their vocal skills and meet new friends. The autumn workshop will focus on learning songs for the upcoming holidays. This is an opportunity for guests and members to move forward in building and improving vocal skills. For more information, call Gayle at 518-561-9578.
Exhibits
DONNA FERRATO: Behind Closed Doors. Through December 9. SUNY Plattsburgh, Feinberg Library, Rm #208 (Deep Quiet Area). Donna Ferrato is a self-taught photographer who became a freelance photojournalist in 1976. She was based in Paris and Belgium until 1978 and traveled extensively in Europe and the United States throughout the late 1970s.
“Origins: The Development of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship. Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
