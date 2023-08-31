Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Music
Austin and the In-Laws at "Parks Come Alive." 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., South Acres Park, 23 Flynn Ave., Plattsburgh. Food from the Dogfather, Tammy's Lunchbox and Mr. Dingaling; Beer garden by Old Soul Design Shop.
Gentleman Brawlers. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Film
"Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare." 7 p.m., Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown
Exhibit Opening
"Our Environment, Our Land." 4 to 6 p.m., Quiet room, Feinberg Library, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through Dec. 8.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Exhibit Opening
"Double Vision." 5 to 7 p.m., Bluseed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Works by Anastasia Osolin and Janet Millstein. Exhibit runs through Oct. 29.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Music
Northern Current: A Community Music Festival. Noon to 9:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
Music
"This Glorious Earth!" with the Paul Winter Consort. 3 p.m., Weatherwatch Farm, 550 Number 37 Road, Saranac. Tickets $30 in advance at www.hillandhollowmusic.com or $40 at door.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
Exhibit Reception
"Oh for Peat's Sake! The Bloomingdale Bog." 5 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main St, Saranac Lake. Eleanor Sweeney and Stephen Horne will discuss and answer questions about their show of photographs and paintings
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Music
Billy Wylder. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
Comedy
Comedy for a Cause with Completely Stranded. 7 p.m., William H. Miner Institute, 586 Ridge Road, Chazy. Donations will benefit programs that support homelessness prevention in the area. Donate in advance online at tinyurl.com/bdujcu2j.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
Dance
Macomb Ball. 7 to 10 p.m., Trinity Park, Margaret Street, downtown Plattsburgh. Dances to be taught and called. Period dress "admired but not required." $15.
Book Signing
"Bob Marshall: Defender of the Wilderness" with author Linda Elovitz Marshall. 1 to 3 p.m., The Bookstore Plus, 2491 Main St., Lake Placid.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
Music
Adrian Carr. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh. $10 admission.
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Music
John West at "Parks Come Alive." 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Melissa Penfield Park, 139 Boynton Ave., Plattsburgh. Food from the Dogfather, Tammy's Lunchbox, Mr. Dingaling and Chick-Fil-A; beer garden from Oval Craft Brewing.
Mal Maiz. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Music
Seagle Music Festival. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
Theater
The Iliad, the Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less. 7 p.m., Community Room, YMCA on the Oval, 52 Oval, Plattsburgh. Purchase tickets ahead in person at Old Soul Design Shop in Plattsburgh, or online at tinyurl.com/2ba25nry. Also available at door. $15 in person, $15.53 online.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Theater
The Iliad, the Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less. 7 p.m., Community Room, YMCA on the Oval, 52 Oval, Plattsburgh. Purchase tickets ahead in person at Old Soul Design Shop in Plattsburgh, or online at tinyurl.com/2ba25nry. Also available at door. $15 in person, $15.53 online.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
Theater
The Iliad, the Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less. 2 p.m., Community Room, YMCA on the Oval, 52 Oval, Plattsburgh. Purchase tickets ahead in person at Old Soul Design Shop in Plattsburgh, or online at tinyurl.com/2ba25nry. Also available at door. $15 in person, $15.53 online.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Music
Los Blancos. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Music
Bob Stump Band. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
Music
Adirondack Wind Ensemble. 2 p.m., E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall, Beekman St, Plattsburgh. Admission $12; students, free.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
Music
Super 400. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
Music
Alice's Fault. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., AuSable Forks Free Library, 9 Church Lane, AuSable Forks. Donations appreciated.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
Music
All Night Boogie Band. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
ONGOING
Exhibits
"Faith." 5 to 7 p.m., Keene Arts Gallery, 10881 Route 73, Keene. Exhibit runs through Sept. 3.
"Adirondack Inspired." 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Exhibit runs through Sept. 4.
"Challenging the Topic of Nature." Tahawus Gallery, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St., 2nd fl, Au Sable Forks. Runs through Sept. 5.
"A Massawepie Journal." The Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Work by photographer Mark Kurtz. Runs through Oct. 15.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon."
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
War of 1812 Museum. Located at 31 Washington Road on the Old Base Museum Campus, the War of 1812 Museum is operated by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. Through video, displays, artifacts, an interactive diorama, and original works of art, the causes and effects of the War of 1812 and the Battles at Plattsburgh in 1814 (the site of the largest invasion in U.S. history) are explored and interpreted. Open May-Oct, Wed-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). www.battleofplattsburgh.org
Music
Peabody's Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody's Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody's Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
