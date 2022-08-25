Submit a listing— The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
Music
Bach-In-Church. Noon.. St. Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St., Burlington, Vt. Catalyst Quartet will be performing the “4 Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint” by Florence Price at this free noon-time recital, which will also include festival musicians performing two works by Bach. Come early to the magnificent Cathedral downtown to secure your seat for this popular Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival event.
Theater
The Addams Family: A New Musical. 5 p.m. $34-$40. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St, Westport. 518-962-4449.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
Miscellaneous
Women’s Equality Day. Noon. Ausable Chasm Pavillion, Rte. 9. The League of Women Voters & the North Star Underground Railroad Historical Association present the story of Ida B. Wells-Barnett’s continued drive for equal rights.
The Annual Used Book Sale. 3-5 p.m. Paine Memorial Free Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro. Please bring bags for your purchases.nFor more information call 518-963-4478.
Music
Brainwashed by Bass. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
Fulton’s Folly. 6-9 p.m. Highland Vineyard, 1092 Highland Rd., Keeseville.
Keeseville Summer Music Festival: Just Us Band. 6-8 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Theater
The Addams Family: A New Musical. 7:30 p.m. $34-$40. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. 518-962-4449.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
Miscellaneous
The Annual Used Book Sale. 10- a.m.-2 p.m. Paine Memorial Free Library, 2 Gilliland Lane, Willsboro. Please bring bags for your purchases. For more information call 518-963-4478.
Lake City Arts Fest 2022. Noon-9 p.m. Downtown Plattsburgh.
Scottish Fling at Almanzo Wilder Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 177 Stacy Rd., Burke. Celebrating the Scottish heritage of rural northern New York in the mid 19th century with Scottish games, bagpipers, dancers, and haggis.
Music
Forged from the Ashes.The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
Mallory’s Bush. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks. 518-647-0020.
Town of Schuyler Falls Music in the Park: Towne Meeting. 6 p.m. River Street Park, off Mason off Route 22B in Morrisonville. Bring chairs or blankets. Food/drinks available for purchase. Free.
Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival: Illumination. Free family concert hosted by Flutist Emi Ferguson. Noon. Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michael’s College.
Museum
Mohawk & Abenaki Art Market. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Included with admission. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake. 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake. 518-352-7311, theadkx.org
Theater
The Addams Family: A New Musical. 7:30 p.m. $34-$40. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St., Westport. 518-962-4449.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
Miscellaneous
Peru Town Market. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Heyworth-Mason Park in Peru.
Sundays on Valcour Island: Valcour Lighthouse. 1-3 p.m. Transportation to the island is the responsibility of the visitor. The lighthouse is opened by volunteers and is free to visitors.
Music
Jumpin Joe’s All-Stars. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable Forks. 518-647-0020.
Community Acoustic Jam and Sing with Adirondack musicians Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn. 1-3 p.m. at Paul Smith’s College VIC 8023 NY-30, Paul Smiths. Guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, dulcimer, bass, etc. Thanks to the funding we have received from Creatives Rebuild New York, there is NO cost to participate.Pre-registration is not required but would be greatly appreciated. tauny.org.
Theater
The Addams Family: A New Musical. 5 p.m. $34-$40. Depot Theatre, 6705 Main St, Westport. 518-962-4449.
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
Film
Classic Movie Mondays: The Maltese Falcon starring Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade and hosted by author Jeremy Arnold. 8 p.m. Strand Theater, 1102 US-9, Schroon Lake. $10 (cash only, please) and available at the door. The Strand box office is at 518-532-9077.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
Class
Kids Art Class w/ Cindy Black. 1-3 p.m. Mt Sabattis Pavilion. Kids will enjoy diverse art classes featuring art in nature. For a material fee of $5 per class, all materials will be provided.
Music
Town of Hague Music in The Park: Rich Ortiz. 6:30 p.m. Town of Hague Beach and Park. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Food trucks will also be onsite starting at 5:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the performances will take place at the Hague Community Center. For more information visit www.townofhague.org or call 518-543-6161.
Museum
Evenings at the Museum: Hide Away Circus — “Stars Above.” 4-5:30 p.m. Adirondack Experience, the Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake.Cost: $49.99 (VIP), $29.99 (Reserved), and $17.49 (General Admission). (VIP and Reserved ticket holders get a goodie bag. VIP ticket holders receive one admission to the museum for the 2022 or 2023 season. Tickets available online and at the door. 518-352-7311, theadkx.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Exhibit
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years. 6-9 p.m. Opening Celebration. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
Fifty Years with a Camera: Photography by Barry Lobdell. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake.
Music
Lush Honey. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
Alice’s Fault. 6-8 p.m. Highlands Vineyard, 1092 Highland Rd., Keeseville.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Tinyus Smallus. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Music
Northern Current. Noon-9:30 p.m. A community music festival featuring TEKE:TEKE, Ghost Front Orchestra, The Big Takeover, Rose & The Bros, The Outcrops and Crackin Foxy. Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Music
Hill and Hollow Music hosts Paul Meyers Jazz Trio. 3 p.m. Weatherwatch Farm, 550 #37 Road, Saranac. $20 pp at door. To RSVP 518-293-7613 or visit hillandhollowmusic.org.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Music
Open Mic. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Exhibit
“Journey” featuring paintings and fiber works of Silver Lake Road artists, Heidi Gero and Carrie Plumadore. Opening reception 5:30-7 p.m. RSVP by email appreciated. Show Sept. 10-Oct. 29. Open to public Sat, 1-2:30pm, and by appointment. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. TahawusCenter@gmail.com 646-734-0703.
Music
The Apollos. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Dance
Macomb Ball. 7-10 p.m. Jane Austen type dress.Trinity Park, Plattsburgh.
Miscellaneous
Rustic Furniture Fair. 10 .am.-5 p.m. Included with admission. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
Music
Phoenix Mendoza. 7 p.m. Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door. FootHillsArtSociety.com 518-903-1980.
Stinky Boots Band. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Miscellaneous
Rustic Furniture Fair. 10 .am.-5 p.m. Included with admission. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Music
Celebrating Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom discussion with Peter Laki, Ph.D. “From the Wellspring to the Ocean — Bartók’s Life Journey.” To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash. 7:30 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. 518-563-1604. www.strandcenter.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Music
TPR. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Festival
44th Annual St. Augustine’s Applefest. Craft fair at 10 a.m., food, games, raffles, community parade at 11 a.m., Chicken BBQ at 1:30 p.m. Peru.
Music
Plattsburgh Metal Show. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Gallery
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years. Marth Jackson Fashion Show. 1 p.m. Suggested Donation. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Music
Open Mic. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Music
Atom Ghost. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
Town of Schuyler Falls — Music in the Park: The Bootleg Band. 6 p.m. This concert sponsored by NYSCOPBA. River Street Park, off Mason off Route 22B in Morrisonville. Bring chairs or blankets. Food/drinks available for purchase. Free.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
Miscellaneous
Xperience for All Day. 10 .am.-5 p.m. Admission and event are free. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
Music
Dos En Uno. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years: Beat Authority Dance Party. 7 p.m. Suggested Donation. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Miscellaneous
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years: Closing Celebration. 6 p.m. Suggested Donation. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
Music
Hilltop Band. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
Celebrating of Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom presentation by Historic Saranac Lake staff about the Bartók Cabin and the museum’s new collection of Bartók artifacts. To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
DEADLINES
Writing
Open call for submissions to the Gardan Journal. Deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. Craigardan features Essex-County based artists.Due out in early December. Inviting contributions in the form of words (poetry, essays, articles, etc.), images, video, field notes, or sound; and article topics of particular interest include but are not limited to: social justice, adirondack history and environmental stewardship, rural economies, and art and culture. All published artists receive a free copy of the Journal plus print and digital recognition. For more information: craigardan.org/gardan
ONGOING
Classes
Soft Sculpture with Patricia Downs. Sundays, July 24-August 28, 10 a.m.-Noon. The Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Students will learn to make armatures from wire and a canvas stretcher, to weave onto and cover their armatures in fibers/recycled materials/etc., to warp your piece into desired abstract shape, and finish with layers and extra details on top of your piece to create intricacy and depth. $165 Members | $180 Non-Members. All fiber materials included, but students are encouraged to bring in their own fibers to use to make each project more personal. (Ages 15+). strandcenter.org
Exhibits
Shared Perspective by Eric Adsit and Nate Jeffrey. Through August 28. Downstairs Gallery, BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
Side by Side by Side: Annoel Krider, Cree Scudder and Judy Scammell. Through August 28. Monday 2-5 p.m., Tuesday/Wednesday/Saturday -6 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
”Just Breathe: Painting the Adirondacks” showcasing the work of oil painter Susan Whiteman. Aug.1-31. Northwind Fine Arts Gallery, 85 Main Street, Saranac Lake. Hours daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Turning Color featuring a collaborative exhibit of new pieces by woodworker Damon Hartman and painter, Catherine Hartung. NorthWind Fine Arts, 85 Main Street, Saranac Lake. The gallery is open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
North Country Interpretations. Through Sept. 5. Katharine H. Welling’s oil paintings and David Murphy’s photography.. Heron Marsh Art Gallery, Paul Smith’s College VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Proceeds from the exhibit will benefit the Paul Smith’s Visitor’s Interpretive Center.
Corscaden Barn Gallery “Salon Show 2022.” July 14-Sept. 5. Featuring the work of Ed Wheeler, Michael Gaudreau, Eva Kusmirek Stamper, Kate Gaudreau, Allen Stamper, Stephanie DeManuelle, Sandra Hildreth, Sid Miller, Elsa Dixon, Julia Gronski, Jeff Wiegand, Lynda Mussen, Garrett Jewett, Dennon Walantus. 58 Beers Bridge Way, Keene Valley. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 518-576-9850.
Wood-En-Lightened: Sculpture, Furniture, Light, and Video with artist Tyler Schrader. Aug. 3-31. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.Visit www.tylerschrader.com
Nancy Brossard Recent Paintings. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St. Saranac Lake. Show runs through August 30.
The Elusive Wild Sculptures & Paintings by PJ LaBarge. Aug. 3-30. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Monday — Sunday, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Free. Visit: www.pjlabarge.com
Paul Matthews, An Adirondack Artist. Curated by Frissie Reed, this exhibit features a selection of Matthews’ stunning landscapes and portraits. Rosenberg Gallery Exhibition. Show through October 8. Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown. adkhistorymuseum.org
“Journey” featuring paintings and fiber works of Silver Lake Road artists, Heidi Gero and Carrie Plumadore. Show Sept. 10-Oct. 29. Open to public Sat, 1-2:30pm, and by appointment. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. TahawusCenter@gmail.com 646-734-0703.
Miscellaneous
The American Pickers. Month of August. The History Channel hit television returns to New York to film episodes of the hit television series. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. Facebook: @GotAPick
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Music
2022 Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. August 20-28
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays 7-9 p.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays. 8 p.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every 1st & 3rd Wednesday. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship. Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Writing
Hands On at Whitcombs: Writing Your Life: Introduction to Personal Memoir. Four-class series: Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m., August 2, 9, 16, and 23. Find the best path to writing impactful memoirs and personal essays with award-winning memoirist Christopher Locke. Small, individualized classes meet once a week at Whitcomb’s, one of the most exciting new arts spaces to recently open in the Adirondacks. With Chris’ caring and supportive guidance, you will have the opportunity to transform your ideas into powerfully constructed prose. Limited enrollment allows close, supportive attention in this safe and encouraging environment. Ages: Adults. Class fee: $150 for series. thegrangehall.info
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
UPCOMING
Global Festival 2022. September 24, 2-6 p.m. Elizabethtown Social Center — Route 9, Elizabethtown.
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. One-day, in-person format at the Essex County Fairgrounds on September 24.
Fallfest. Oct. 2. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
21st Annual Lake Placid Film Festival. October 20-23. All Sessions Passes on sale. www.adirondackfilm.org
