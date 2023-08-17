Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
Music
Funk You. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Ryan Clark. 7 p.m., Ballard Park, Westport. Rain location at The Grange, 1610 Route 22. Free.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
Film
"The Amish." 7 p.m., Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free.
Miscellaneous
Adirondack Plein Air Festival. Various locations, Saranac Lake. Full schedule of events and ticket information can be found online at tinyurl.com/4m95tv6d
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
Dance
English Dance. 7 to 9 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairground Road, Plattsburgh. No experience needed. Clean shoes required. $5 per person.
Miscellaneous
Adirondack Plein Air Festival. Various locations, Saranac Lake. Full schedule of events and ticket information can be found online at tinyurl.com/4m95tv6d
SATURDAY, AUG 19
Music
2nd Annual Fieldstone Music Festival. 1 to 9 p.m., 324 Creighton Road, Malone. Bands include Tragically Hip cover band the Strictly Hip, local band Ursa and the Major Key. Tickets $15 in advance, $18 at door. Visit tinyurl.com/5fu3w6d6 for more information.
Kevin Wooley. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Neil Gillespie. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Stephanie and Saar. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
Exhibit Opening
"A Massawepie Journal." The Paul Smith's College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Work by photographer Mark Kurtz. Runs through Oct. 15.
Miscellaneous
Adirondack Plein Air Festival. Various locations, Saranac Lake. Full schedule of events and ticket information can be found online at tinyurl.com/4m95tv6d
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Music
Towne Meeting. 2 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Dr, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission: $5 donation.
Laura Thurston. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Just Us. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
"Our Town." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Music
Ursa and the Major Key. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Front lawn at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Plattsburgh. Rescheduled from original Aug. 16 date.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Music
Raisinhead. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
Miscellaneous
"Stories & Poems from the Highways and Byways of America." 7 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center Meeting Room, 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point. Free.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Music
Pretty Mitch. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Tunes of Time DJs and Karaoke. 6 to 9 p.m., River Street Park, 97 River St., Morrisonville.
Sweet Megg. 8 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 9N, Upper Jay. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $15 suggested donation.
Theater
"Our Town." 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
Miscellaneous
Lake City Arts Festival. Noon to 6:30 p.m., Downtown Plattsburgh. Variety of events for all ages. Visit www.lakecityartsfest.com for complete information.
Author Discussion about "Cracked: The Future of Dams in a Hot, Chaotic World." 4:30 p.m., The Mountaineer, 1866 Scenic Route 73, Keene Valley. Author Steven Hawley will attend for discussion.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Music
Mingo Lodge. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Larry Ebere. 6 to 8 p.m., Heyworth Mason Park, 27 Mason Hill Road, Peru. Bring chairs/blankets. No tobacco/alcohol.
Theater
"Our Town." 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance $30, ages over 18; $25, ages 18 and under. Day of, $35, ages over 18; $30, ages 18 and under.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Music
Gentleman Brawlers. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Music
Northern Current: A Community Music Festival. Noon to 9:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Saranac Lake. Free.
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
Music
"This Glorious Earth!" with the Paul Winter Consort. 3 p.m., Weatherwatch Farm, 550 Number 37 Road, Saranac. Tickets $30 in advance at www.hillandhollowmusic.com or $40 at door.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Music
Billy Wylder. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 7 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
Dance
Macomb Ball. 7 to 10 p.m., Trinity Park, Margaret Street, downtown Plattsburgh. Dances to be taught and called. Period dress "admired but not required." $15.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
Theater
Friends with Amenities. 2 p.m., Pendragon Theatre, 15 Brandy Brook Lane, Saranac Lake. Tickets in advance: $25, ages 19 and over; $15, ages 18 and under. Tickets at door: $30, ages 19 and over; $20, ages 18 and under. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/4zkamh6j.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Music
Mal Maiz. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Music
Seagle Music Festival. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Music
Los Blancos. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Music
Bob Stump Band. 7 p.m., Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake. Tickets $10 to $20. Purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/3pdujdze.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
Music
Super 400. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
Music
All Night Boogie Band. 6 to 10 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake.
ONGOING
Exhibits
"The Singular Print." BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. Curated by Katherine Levin-Lau. Runs through Aug. 27.
"The Forest by Your Feet: Intimate Portraits from the Woods." 5 to 8 p.m., Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show runs through Aug. 29.
"Faith." 5 to 7 p.m., Keene Arts Gallery, 10881 Route 73, Keene. Exhibit runs through Sept. 3.
"Adirondack Inspired." 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Exhibit runs through Sept. 4.
"Challenging the Topic of Nature." Tahawus Gallery, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St., 2nd fl, Au Sable Forks. Runs through Sept. 5.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon."
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
War of 1812 Museum. Located at 31 Washington Road on the Old Base Museum Campus, the War of 1812 Museum is operated by the Battle of Plattsburgh Association. Through video, displays, artifacts, an interactive diorama, and original works of art, the causes and effects of the War of 1812 and the Battles at Plattsburgh in 1814 (the site of the largest invasion in U.S. history) are explored and interpreted. Open May-Oct, Wed-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). www.battleofplattsburgh.org
Music
Peabody's Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody's Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody's Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
