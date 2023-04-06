Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Music
Maribyrd. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Music
The Dissipated Eight. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. $5 suggested donation. All attendees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Refreshments served.
Rock Brothers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
Swing-Latin-Ballroom Dance. 2 p.m., North Country Squares Dance Club, 84 Fairground Rd, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 2pm; Intermediate Foxtrot 2:15pm; General dancing 3-5pm. $15/person; $10/USA Dance members & students. Bring clean shoes for dance floor.
WEDENSDAY, APRIL 12
Film
“Motion Pictures of Saranac Lake’s Historic Past. 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive. Compilation of rarely seen motion picture film footage taken in the village of Saranac Lake and the surrounding Adirondacks from the 1920’s to the 1960’s. Free, COVID-19 vaccination required to attend.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Music
Tom Toms. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Berwick Fiddle Consort. 7 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. $5 suggested donation. COVID-19 vaccination required.
Theater
Banana Man. 2 and 7 p.m., Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Route 9N, Upper Jay. Tickets $15. Purchase online at tinyurl.com/59f7bah2.
Film
“Women Talking.” 7 p.m., The Grange, 1610 Route 22, Whallonsburg. Tickets $7, adults; $4, ages 18 and under.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
Music
Bill Burkhard. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Miscellaneous
“The Story of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel” with Kate Chilton and Helen Nerska. 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Comedy Show
Jay LaFarr. 6 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Also featuring Lauren Turczak and host/mc Mikael Gregg. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Tickets available at box office, Alix’s True Value and Chat Away Quick Stop.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Music
Rock Brothers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
Contra Dance. 7 to 9:30 p.m, North Country Square Dance Club, 84 Fairground Road, Plattsburgh. Dance will feature live music with Adirondack Two-Step and caller Jeremy Clifford. No experience needed. Admission: $10. Casual attire with clean, comfortable footwear.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Music
Jumpin Joe. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Theater
“School of Rock.” 7 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Music
The Duo. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Theater
”School of Rock.” 7 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Music
Cliff Reynolds. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
“The Bad Guys.” 1 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay.
Theater
“School of Rock.” 2 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
ONGOING
Exhibits
25th Annual Adirondack Artists Guild Juried Show. 5 to 7 p.m., 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show runs through April 25.
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
