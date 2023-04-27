Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Miscellaneous
Intertwine by NECCA. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr, Lake Placid. Travelling circus show presented by the New England Center for Circus Arts. Tickets $15. Purchase online at www.lakeplacidarts.org.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Theater
“School of Rock.” 7 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
Audition
“Disney’s Newsies Jr.” 5 to 7 p.m., Adirondack Regional Theater rehearsal space, 5 Latour Ave., Plattsburgh. Individuals must be 8 to 18 years old to audition. Character information and readings can be found online at www.adktheatre.com/auditions.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Music
The Duo. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Mal Maiz. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
Theater
“School of Rock.” 7 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
Film
“Living.” 7 to 9 p.m., The Grange, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. $7, adults; $4, ages 18 and under.
Audition
“Disney’s Newsies Jr.” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., callbacks at 3 p.m., Adirondack Regional Theater rehearsal space, 5 Latour Ave., Plattsburgh. Individuals must be 8 to 18 years old to audition. Character information and readings can be found online at www.adktheatre.com/auditions.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Music
Cliff Reynolds. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
“The Bad Guys.” 1 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay.
Theater
“School of Rock.” 2 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Music
Margarita Mike. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
”Start Making Sense” tribute to The Talking Heads. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
SUNDAY, MAY 7
Music
Adirondack Singers’ Annual Spring Concert. 2 p.m., Saranac Lake Methodist Church, 19 Church St., Saranac Lake. Suggested donation $10, adults; $5, seniors and students.
Austin of the in-Laws. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
Miscellaneous
Paint and Sip Fundraiser. 6 p.m., American Legion Post 912, Rouses Point. $30 in advance, $35 day of. Call or text 518-420-3494 to pay with cash, or 518-593-0274 for electronic or cash payments.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Theater
The Sound of Music. 7:30 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $18 to $23. Available online at tinyurl.com/peukudev.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Music
Cumberland Bay Barbershoppers Mothers Day Tribute. 3 p.m., Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, 100 US Oval, Plattsburgh. $10 per person at the door, cash only.
Bottle of Rain. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
The Seapods feat. Al Schnier of Moe. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
Theater
The Sound of Music. 2 and 7:30 p.m., Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Tickets $18 to $23. Available online at tinyurl.com/peukudev.
ONGOING
Exhibits
25th Annual Adirondack Artists Guild Juried Show. 5 to 7 p.m., 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show runs through April 25.
”On the Brink” Staff Exhibition. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through May 27.
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
