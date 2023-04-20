Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Book Reading
“Becoming Who I Needed to Be” with Michael Czarnecki. 7 p.m., Halstead Hall, Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point. Refreshments will be served. Free. Information: 518-297-6242 (leave a message) or library@rousespointny.com.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Music
Towne Meeting. 7 p.m., Plattsburgh United Methodist Church chapel (north entrance), 129 Beekman St., Plattsburgh. Free, but donations accepted.
Comedy Show
Jay LaFarr. 6 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Also featuring Lauren Turczak and host/mc Mikael Gregg. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Tickets available at box office, Alix’s True Value and Chat Away Quick Stop.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Music
Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir’s GospelFEST 2023. 4 p.m., Plattsburgh House of Prayer, 63 Broad St., Plattsburgh. Meet and greet with the choir at 4 p.m. with music provided by the SUNY Plattsburgh Jazz Ensemble, concert starts at 5 p.m. Free and open to the public, but seating limited.
Rock Brothers. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Dance
Champlain Valley Irish Dance of Plattsburgh Showcase. 12:30 p.m., JC Penny Courtyard, Champlain Centre Mall, 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh.
Contra Dance. 7 to 9:30 p.m, North Country Square Dance Club, 84 Fairground Road, Plattsburgh. Dance will feature live music with Adirondack Two-Step and caller Jeremy Clifford. No experience needed. Admission: $10. Casual attire with clean, comfortable footwear.
Book Launch
Wild Words Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology. 2 p.m., Harrietstown Town Hall (39 Main St, Saranac Lake.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Music
Senior Serenaders. 1 to 4 p.m., Ellenburg Church Hall, Route 11, Ellenburg Corners. Admission $5. Refreshments and 50/50 raffle.
Jumpin Joe. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Miscellaneous
Intertwine by NECCA. 7 p.m., Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr, Lake Placid. Travelling circus show presented by the New England Center for Circus Arts. Tickets $15. Purchase online at www.lakeplacidarts.org.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Theater
“School of Rock.” 7 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
Audition
“Disney’s Newsies Jr.” 5 to 7 p.m., Adirondack Regional Theater rehearsal space, 5 Latour Ave., Plattsburgh. Individuals must be 8 to 18 years old to audition. Character information and readings can be found online at www.adktheatre.com/auditions.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Music
The Duo. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Mal Maiz. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
Theater
“School of Rock.” 7 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
Film
“Living.” 7 to 9 p.m., The Grange, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. $7, adults; $4, ages 18 and under.
Audition
“Disney’s Newsies Jr.” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., callbacks at 3 p.m., Adirondack Regional Theater rehearsal space, 5 Latour Ave., Plattsburgh. Individuals must be 8 to 18 years old to audition. Character information and readings can be found online at www.adktheatre.com/auditions.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Music
Cliff Reynolds. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
Film
“The Bad Guys.” 1 p.m., Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay.
Theater
“School of Rock.” 2 p.m., Plattsburgh High School Auditorium, 1 Clifford Dr, Plattsburgh. Tickets $8, children, students and seniors; $10, adults. Tickets available at Jackson and Callie on Boynton Ave. or at the door.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
Music
Open Mic. 7 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Music
Margarita Mike. 5 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
“Start Making Sense” tribute to The Talking Heads. 7:30 p.m., Waterhole Music Lounge, 48 Main St, Saranac Lake. 7:30 doors, 8:30 show. 21+.
SUNDAY, MAY 7
Music
Adirondack Singers’ Annual Spring Concert. 2 p.m., Saranac Lake Methodist Church, 19 Church St., Saranac Lake. Suggested donation $10, adults; $5, seniors and students.
Austin of the in-Laws. 4 p.m., 20 Main, 20 Main St., AuSable Forks.
ONGOING
Exhibits
25th Annual Adirondack Artists Guild Juried Show. 5 to 7 p.m., 52 Main St., Saranac Lake. Show runs through April 25.
“On the Brink” Staff Exhibition. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh. Exhibit runs through May 27.
“Origins: The Evolution of an Artist and His Craft.” Rockwell Kent Gallery, Feinberg Library, SUNY Plattsburgh, 2 Draper Ave., Plattsburgh. Runs through Aug. 11, 2023.
Miscellaneous
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum. 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The four exhibit galleries include Early Industry with Redford Glass, our Military Legacy, the county prohibition story with a player piano and a collection celebrating our 75 year anniversary. Researchers and visitors are welcome. Persons interested in volunteering or needing more information should call 518-561-0340 or email director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com. Watch 2022 Juneteenth, Colors of Freedom in the Adirondacks video: https://tinyurl.com/3abtvnf7.
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Plattsburgh Barbershoppers. Tuesdays, 7 to 9:30 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Blvd, Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays, 8 p.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every first and third Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
