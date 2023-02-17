ESSEX — Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday or Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday), observed by Catholic and some Protestant denominations, is a celebration to eat sweets such as pancakes, repent one’s sins and things one may forgo through the 40-day Lenten season.
Last year’s Palm Sunday palms are burned on Shrove Tuesday to make ash for Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, a day of repentance and confession of sins and profession of one’s devotion to God.
Traditionally, Christians fast from eating meat on Ash Wednesday as well as all Fridays of Lent.
In Essex, St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Essex Community Church (Methodist) will hold a joint service of Lenten Reflections at 7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22 at St. John’s, 4 Church Street, Essex. All are welcome.
This is the second time this year the two churches have held a joint service. The first was held in December at the Community Church and was a celebration of Christmas lessons and carols.
Both congregations were so pleased with that service that plans were immediately begun to plan a similar experience to celebrate the Lenten season.
A committee of lay people from both churches jointly planned the services.
St. John’s was represented by Bobbie Perez and Linda Hacker; the Community Church by Lora Langston, Jane TerLouw and Jim Van Hoven.
Both pastors, the Rev. Craig Hacker and Rev. Dr. Ken Parker, will participate in the Lenten service.
The Ash Wednesday service will begin with an opportunity for all attendees who wish to receive the Imposition of ashes from Hacker to do so.
The service will continue with those present singing hymns associated with Lent and with personal reflections on the meaning of Lent by lay members of both congregations.
Parker will conclude the service.
Willsboro Central School music teacher Jennifer Moore will play the organ/piano and cantor Michael Bergman will lead the singing.
For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available streaming live at https://www.stjohnsessexny.org/worshipmeet.
