The Press-Republican put out a call on our Facebook page recently for photos of grandmas and grandpas getting to “meet” with their families at a distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether a special Easter front door visit or gathering for a group photo through the entrance to the Essex Center, our readers showed the creativity they’ve used to keep in touch with their loved ones.
Photos can still be sent in to either the P-R Facebook page or emailed to pressrepublican@yahoo.com and they could appear in a future After 50 page.
