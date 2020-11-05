PLATTSBURGH — More than 250 shoppers lined up outside Ollie's Bargain Outlet Wednesday morning for the store's 9 a.m. grand opening.
Store Team Leader Wayne Vollmer said the morning's showing exceeded expectations.
"Had the border been open," he told the Press-Republican, "I'm assuming it would have been double that."
By Wednesday afternoon, the employee said business had remained steady throughout the day.
"It has been nonstop."
'GOOD STUFF CHEAP'
Ollie's Bargain Outlet moved into the former Gander Mountain site at Champlain Centre in the Town of Plattsburgh, sitting between Dick's Sporting Goods and Hobby Lobby as the mall's newest anchor store.
It filled up the 52,000-square-foot storefront with discounted products in departments across the spectrum, like food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, hardware, automotive, books, toys and domestics.
The brand was founded in 1982 and opened up its first location near Harrisburg, Pa. Since then, the chain has opened nearly 390 storefronts across 25 U.S. states.
Per a recent release, Ollie's says it sells name brand closeouts sold at prices nearly 70 percent less than at competitor locations.
The Plattsburgh location has about 50 employees, Vollmer said.
LINING UP
The store was open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
As the holidays approached, Vollmer said Ollie's would stay open a little later.
Guests were required to wear masks, per the state's COVID-19 guidelines, and only so many were allowed in the store at any given time.
This led to steady lines forming in Wednesday's temperatures, which ranged from the high 30s to the low 50s.
As shoppers entered the store, they were asked to sign up for the company's reward program, "Ollie's Army."
TOYS A HIT
Aisles were filled with shoppers pushing overloaded carts Wednesday.
Some were seen checking rug prices, grabbing boxes of cotton candy flavored cereal, looking for the right shoe size and scanning rows of books.
Throughout the day, Vollmer noticed toys, which sat below signs reading, "Toy Blow Out," were popular at the checkout.
"They have been very strong today," he said. "They come from the other places that are out there, we just sell them discounted."
