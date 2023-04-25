PLATTSBURGH — Shine On! Raising Resilient Kids Parent/Guardian Workshop Series will be hosted 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, April 27 and May 4, at Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh.
“This essentially is an opportunity for Shine On! to give parents and guardians from the local community tools and strategies per se to raise strong, socially savvy, confident children in this hypermedia world that we’re living in today,” Taylor Edgar, senior psychology major and committee chair of Shine On!
“Just like all of other programming, this is completely free. Within the two nights that we hold this workshop series, there are four workshops per night. There are workshops taught by professionals from the local community on a variety of topics.”
At the end of the evening, there will be a presenter and student panel.
“We are there to ask any question for any parents or guardians in attendance,” Edgar said.
Sneak Peek: April 27
- “Misrepresentation” with Bridget Haina: How does your child see themselves represented in the media? Do those representations promote their self worth? Learn tips to talk to your teen about what they’re seeing in the media and help them view themselves as the wonderful people they are.
- “Emotional Eating and Body Image” with Jorunn Gran Henriksen and Sarah Yandow: Explore strategies and tools to promote healthy food habits while avoiding emotional food cycles. Help your child develop skills to minimize future body image challenges. Learn to use food as fuel.
- “Savvy Spenders” with Jody Carpenter: Does your child beg for the latest, most expensive tech gadget to fit in? Learn tools to talk to your child about money so they can be wise spenders to set them up for a lifetime of financial health.
- How to Raise a Gritty Kid” with Michelle Gottschall: True achievement happens when people bust through boundaries and barriers. If your child never has a chance to triumph over something difficult, they may never develop confidence in their ability to confront a challenge. Help your child learn to take healthy risks.
- Panel of Students and Presenters: Use this panel of successful college students to see what worked for them. What did their parents say or do that was helpful or harmful to get them through the hard stuff. We mean it...ask them anything!
Sneak Peek: May 4
- “NOMO FOMO” with Colleen Lemza and Michelle Armani Munn: Understand how marketers are manipulating all of us to buy, buy, buy so we don’t miss out. FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is reinforced by the social media we consume and companies are targeting our children. Learn how to help your child recognize and stop these ploys.
- “Teen Dating Violence” with Heather Haskins: Worried your child could be in an emotionally or physically abusive relationship? This workshop will teach how to recognize the signs and what you can do to help.
- “Happy and Healthy Heartfulness” with Suzannah Chatlos: Sometimes kids need help managing strong emotions, like anxiety. Learn some early intervention strategies to promote mindfulness and resilience in the face of your child’s discomfort.
- “Mission Restriction” with Delbert Hart: By using parental controls on devices, you can help your children avoid hyper media exposure, cyberbullying, and predation. This workshop will teach you the basics of how to take back control.
- Panel of Students and Presenters: Use this panel of successful college students to see what worked for them. What did their parents say or do that was helpful or harmful to get them through the hard stuff.
“One of the biggest things we want to stress is that just like all of our other programming, this is completely free,” Edgar said.
“You are able to register for this on our website, shineongirl.org. There’s going to be free appetizers served and being that it’s at Olive Ridley’s, there’s a cash bar available.”
UFirst Federal Credit Union is the Raising Resilient Kids workshop series headline sponsor.
