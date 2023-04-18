HEBRON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hebron man with murdering a 20-year-old woman who was in a vehicle that had mistakenly pulled into the man’s driveway.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the office said it has arrested Kevin D. Monahan, 65, of Patterson Hill Road, in connection with the Saturday night shooting death of Kaylin A. Gillis, of Schuylerville.
Monahan is being charged with felony second-degree murder.
“She was an innocent young girl out with friends looking for another friend’s house. I know for a fact that she comes from a good family and know her personally. She’s a young girl that was taken way too young,” Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said at a press conference on Monday.
DEAD AT THE SCENE
On Saturday at 9:53 p.m., a 911 call was received for a woman who had been shot in the area of Cemetery Road in the town of Salem, according to the news release. Subsequent calls came in reporting shots fired from a house on Patterson Hill Road.
“Patrols arrived on scene to Cemetery Road in the Town of Hebron and began CPR,” Murphy said. “We then began getting calls of shots being fired on Patterson Hill Road in the Town of Salem approximately 5 miles away.”
Deputies discovered that Gillis had been shot while in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office’s preliminary investigation concludes that Gillis was in a vehicle that had mistakenly pulled into the driveway where Monahan, the homeowner, was inside. He fired at least two shots from his porch, with one striking Gillis in the vehicle. The people in the vehicle drove away from that residence until they got to the Cemetery Road area where they could make a 911 call.
“They’re young adults, they were in the area looking for a friend’s house. It’s a very rural area with dirt roads and it’s easy to get lost. They drove up this driveway for a very short time, realized their mistake, and Mr. Monahan came out and fired two shots,” the sheriff said.
REFUSED TO COOPERATE
Authorities were not able to immediately speak with Monahan, the sheriff’s office said.
“Monahan was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to exit his residence to speak with police,” the news release. “He was later taken into custody with the assistance of the New York State Police Special Operation Response Team after several hours.”
When asked about the weapon used, authorities declined to comment.
“We don’t want to talk about the weapon today,” Murphy said during the press conference.
Murphy said Monahan was transferred to Warren County Jail as an administrative decision.
GOFUNDME FOR FUNERAL
A GoFundMe fundraiser was created by Beth Palleschi and Nikki Thomas for funeral and other expenses for Gillis’ family. The goal was first set to $30,000 but then raised to $35,000 on Monday afternoon. By early Monday evening, more than $27,000 from almost 300 donors was pledged.
“As many of you know, Kaylin Gillis was taken from us far too soon tragically and devastatingly at the age of 20. We have set this up to raise money for an Angel and Andy’s family, to help with funeral and other expenses,” the description of the fundraiser said, referring to Kaylin Gillis’ parents.
To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/45873974.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the following agencies provided assistance with the response and investigation: Granville Police Department, New York State Police, Cambridge/Greenwich Police, Salem EMS and Fire Department, Hebron Fire Department, Washington County Department of Public Safety, Cambridge EMS, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County District Attorney’s Office and the Washington County Department of Public Works.
